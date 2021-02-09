WHITE HALL — White Hall Town Council voted at Monday's meeting to request bids for a new garbage collection service.
White Hall Mayor John Michael said it was time to look for a new company after receiving a number if complaints about Republic Services from residents.
"We've had citizens in and around White Hall calling us. We checked into it and found out we weren't in contract with Republic anyone," Michael said. "What our goal is is to get more for a better price for the citizens of White Hall."
Also at the meeting, the council voted to take over two state roads, Pine Lane and Ruby Drive, in order to bring more consistent maintenance to the residents of the street. According to Michael, the town already performs some maintenance on those roads, such as plowing for snow and garbage collection, so taking them over from the state makes sense.
Michael said the two streets are maintained by the West Virginia Department of Highways, but that the housing units are paying taxes to the town, so he believes it should be the town that provides service to them.
"Pine Lane is in the town boundaries, we have 10 total units paying taxes to White Hall. We charge a fire fee, plus we charge them property tax, and we do plow their road," Michael said. "There's 13 units on Ruby Drive paying property tax to the Town of White Hall. White Hall does plow it, but they don't do pothole repair and things like that."
Also at the meeting, Town Coordinator Cindy Stover told council she believes the town needs new IT security to protect the data of town employees and residents. She recommended the Morgantown-based firm IT Mindshare, which already handles the town's phone systems and computer purchases.
"The yearly cost for this is $5,566... and it is going to be a full security package," Stover said. "I really feel it's something we need to do. The cost of having hackers get ahold of our information with all of the Social Security numbers and everything we have would be much more costly than the $5,566 we're going to put out annually."
Tre Simmerman, the town's attorney, said he recommends all municipal governments keep IT security up to date, because of the risk of an outside source breaching information and other personal records. He said other municipalities he represents also have IT security packages.
"Most of them do have cyber coverage at this point, on my recommendation that they have it," Simmerman said.
The motion to accept IT Mindshare as the town's IT security provider passed, and Michael agreed protecting data has become increasingly important.
"This is about internet safety," Michael said.
