WHITE HALL — The White Hall Public Safety Building acted as a polling place for early voting, and also as a voting precinct for the Nov. 3 general election.
White Hall Mayor John Michael said the building was also a site of political campaigning on election day, which presented a danger to the public as well as a person practicing political activity, because the Public Safety Building is a hub for police cars and other emergency vehicles.
"We had some issues out here with people approaching oncoming traffic," Michael said. "At one time the person had four cars blocking the entrance, and this is a public safety building and we have police cars and emergency cars going out here at a moment's notice."
On Monday, White Hall Town Council passed a resolution to prohibit political activity on the property of the Public Safety Building, in order to keep the people of the town safe during election years.
"It's all about safety," Michael said. "We encourage being politically involved, but don't do it in the entrance or the exit of our building where there are emergency vehicles."
Michael said the resolution would go towards changing the laws in the town to ensure there are rules around political activity.
"The resolution is to get the laws changed so you're not allowed to politic on municipality property," Michael said.
Councilman Frank Jarman presented at the end of the meeting a pitch for the formation of a business development project called Facade, which would aim to improve the flow of revenue in the town.
"The benefits that I could find when I talked with some folks with Clarksburg and Pittsburgh who have this, businesses have a lot more first-time customers who come in," Jarman said. "People see an increase in sales which could benefit us, property owners generally increase rental revenues, properties are often converted to better use."
