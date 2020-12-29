WHITE HALL — With many people still suffering the economic effects of the pandemic this year, the town coordinator in White Hall began looking for a way to lend a hand to the residents in need.
After speaking with a staff member of a local church, Cindy Stover found out about blessing boxes, which are like public trading posts that don't involve money or involve contact with other people. People can drop off donations of non-perishable essentials at any time, and anyone can stop by the boxes to pick up an item or two that someone previously donated.
"I wanted to start personally some kind of pantry, or even just do a food drive," Stover said. "There are these blessing boxes going up everywhere, it's a trend now... It's basically a box the community fills with non-perishable items, and members of the community can drop things off or take them."
Members of White Hall Town Council discussed the potential installation of what Stover has dubbed a Community Caring Center at its Dec. 7 meeting. Stover said since then the town's public works department has ordered supplies, and the center will likely be installed in front of the Public Safety Building.
Stover said the installation of the Community Caring Center will make the process of getting some quick help easier for many residents.
"Some people may be embarrassed to go apply for help," Stover said. "So this is just open and they can come take what they need."
Stover also said the town has an offer for the purchase of its old town hall building. She said she will be meeting with a potential buyer on Wednesday to finalize the details of the sale, after town council discussed the price at its Dec. 21 meeting.
"We do have an offer on the table we are working on with the old town hall," Stover said. "Once we have that meeting, then we can hopefully formally announce the sale."
Stover said that although council moved into the town's new Public Safety Building over a year ago, the town didn't start working with realtors to sell the building until about a year ago. She said the sale of this building would be the end of about a year of efforts to sell.
"We have been working on this for a year," Stover said. "We are still in negotiations between buyer and seller, so once we come up with something formal, we will announce it."
