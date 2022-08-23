FAIRMONT — Community members can now grab their favorite crafting supplies in town, instead of making a trip to Clarksburg or Morgantown.
Michaels in Middletown Commons hosted their soft opening Friday August 19. They opened at 9 a.m. and closed at 9 p.m. The soft opening is meant to serve as a test run for their new staff and as an introduction to the community.
"It is very exciting. Middletown Commons is absolutely beautiful. We love the area and everybody in here, so we’re excited," Store Manager Teresa Majercin said.
Majercin and Merchandising Manager Candace Stout worked to open the Michaels in Clarksburg last year. Now, they are just excited to get to know community crafters, since the month-long construction process has been completed.
"We’re just excited to see what people are making in the community. There’s a lot of makers out here that we enjoy having in the store. We love to know about projects and what people do with a lot of the tools that they buy here," Majercin said.
Majercin said they will often connect customers to other regular customers that make the same crafts or want to learn more information on different crafts — like wreath making or baking.
Both Majercin and Stout have both worked in retail for years and at Micheals for two years. But, for Sales Floor Associate Jenn McGovern, she has worked at Micheals for just over a month and is new to Fairmont. McGovern said she has really enjoyed building the inside of the store from the ground up.
Micheals employees took the inside of the store, which was completely empty, and built everything in five weeks. The shelving was built and then stocked to prepare for the opening.
"The building aspect was all new to me, so I enjoyed learning as I went. It was interesting to see every single aspect of it, so you don’t just come in and it’s all done. You get to come in and see how the whole thing works," McGovern said.
Employees expressed how much excitement they had to meet customers and community members and show off their hard work.
"I'm super excited because we’ve actually built everything in the store. It was a lot of hard work and now we get to see people enjoying it. It’s a happy day," McGovern said.
Stout agreed.
"I am very excited to see everything come together. I’m excited to meet our new customer base. That’s one of my favorite things about retail — the people that you meet and the relationships you build with customers. I’m sure we’ll see some familiar faces from some of our other stores, as well," Stout said.
They will host a grand opening with prizes, giveaways and possible food trucks on September 17. Until then, they are open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sundays. For more information, visit their website or call 304-935-5760.
