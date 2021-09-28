MORGANTOWN — The good thing about sports is that if you happen to suffer through a suffocating moment like West Virginia's 16-13 football loss at Oklahoma on Saturday, you can take a day to feel sorry for yourself, then move on to a new distraction and what better way to shake off that disappointment than with the birth of a new basketball season.
So it is that Monday afternoon all the hopes and dreams of a fresh start came to life again as Bob Huggins spent a half hour of his time outlining the new adventure he and a retooled roster begin with the first practice of the new year on Tuesday.
Gone, of course, are Miles "Deuce" McBride to the NBA, Derek Culver into the world of the professional game and Emmitt Matthews Jr. off to the University of Washington, while seven newcomers settle in on an expanded roster of 15-players.
“The last time I had 15 players, I was at Walsh College,” Huggins said, referring to his first head coaching job. “The hard part is there is 15 of them. Honestly, I couldn’t tell you right now our top eight to 10 guys. I couldn’t pick them out right now.”
He doesn't have to and that's a good thing, for he has a lot of work to do with so many newcomers, even though some of them are transfers and therefore experienced.
It's just that they have never experienced a Bob Huggins coached team.
"We have a bunch of guys who don't understand what's about to happen to them," Huggins said. "It's going to be a challenge. It's going to be a learning experience for all of them."
With the experience, however, one would suspect Huggins might not have to teach as much and could coach more.
Not so, he said.
"I don't think it will make much difference. We play differently than most people play. We play harder defense than most people play."
The first thing, of course, is replacing McBride and Culver.
"I think we will miss Derek more than Deuce," Huggins said. "Derek could get you that tough rebound at the end of the game. It isn't that we won't miss Deuce. We will. We could [use him for] iso[isolation plays] Deuce. That's what we would do at the end of games."
The very way WVU will approach the game will be different, though, starting with using four players out, a rare departure for a coach who has lived off offensive rebounding and physical toughness.
With this in mind, the idea of going back to some form of Press Virginia defense was broached but Huggins shot that down.
"I haven't seen any J.C. out there," Huggins said, referring to Jevon Carter, the key man in the press, now in the NBA. "Trey Young is in the NBA and J.C. smothered him in the playoffs."
What's more, Huggins has no Sagaba Konate back there to protect the rim if anyone broke through the press.
"There were times when it seemed better to let the other team get by so Sags could block the shot," Huggins said.
What Huggins has in mind is Taz Sherman and Sean McNeil bombing from outside with Jalen Bridges and Isaiah Cottrell, recovered from his Achilles tendon injury shooting from the outside with one inside player. Huggins doesn't believe he needs a traditional point guard.
"As soon as they see a crack, they're going to shoot it. And we want them to shoot it," he said.
"We have a lot of guards who can handle the ball. Much of it is going to have to do with matchups around the arc," he said. "We're just trying to spend a good deal of time with those bigs to see if we can get one of them score it in there. They rebound it and they block shots but, I think, with some more work we can get them to score it around the goal."
If there is one player who has surprised, it is English import by way of Beckley Prep James Okonkwo. He was going to redshirt this year but Huggins now says he doesn't think he will redshirt anyone.
“With the way he’s playing right now, we’re probably going to need him. James is really playing well. He’s far and away the quickest guy off the floor and gets to a lot of balls. I was pretty well set that we were going to bring him in and redshirt him, but he’s playing really well,” Huggins said.
