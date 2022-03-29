MORGANTOWN — When you think of the most major change West Virginia football coach Neal Brown made this season in an effort to move back toward the glory days the program once knew, you think of his decision to make a change and bring in a new offensive coordinator.
His choice was one-time Texas Tech record-breaking quarterback Graham Harrell and his bag of Xs and Os taken from his experience with the Air Raid offense of Mike Leach.
His assignment was to perform CPR on a dying offense and when anyone thought about the approach they thought about play designs, play calling, a new quarterback and an improved running game, however, Harrell's restructuring of the offense goes far deeper into the psyche of the team.
He approached it first with a new attitude, a killer attitude.
In his introductory press conference, he laid out his approach to the game.
"I always expect to score, and I expect the same out of our guys when they take the field. I expect to score. No matter what's going on, no matter how much you're up, how bad you're down, matter what's happened up to that point in the game, if we set foot on the field, the expectation is to score."
While that was met with some skepticism from a media that preferred a wait and see approach after three years of uncertain quarterback play, inconsistent running and shaky pass protection.
But it fell upon eager ears in the offensive room, for this was a frustrated offense starting over from scratch.
"The first thing he told us when he got here is 'We're gonna light it up,'" veteran offensive guard James Gmiter said over the weekend following the third practice of the spring. "We have guys that want to score points, want to win games, and him assuring that to us really put in perspective that we can do it with him."
Harrell's history as an offensive coordinator at North Texas and then USC said he could produce on his vision for WVU offense. Last year the Trojans led the Pac-12 in passing and were among the Top 25 teams in the nation in many offensive categories.
A year ago, the Mountaineers ranked eighth in the Big 12 in total offense, ninth in scoring and last in rushing, leaving much room for improvement.
Gmiter admits the team — especially an offensive line that seems to be sitting upon the verge of exploding after three years of being rebuilt to the point that it returns every starter — has been caught up in Harrell's approach.
"The main thing is the excitement that coach Harrell brings," Gmiter said. "Having a guy like him in the program where his big thing is having fun, kind of letting loose and lighting the scoreboard up, that's what this offense needs."
Neither previous offensive coordinator Gerad Parker nor quarterback Jarret Doge exuded the same kind of confidence and excitement that is being felt around the Puskar Center these days.
A spirited battle to find a starting quarterback from freshman Nicco Marchiol, redshirt freshman Will "Goose" Crowder and last year's backup Garrett Greene, adds to the excitement that is chasing away the malaise of the first three Brown years.
"We have guys that can make explosive plays like [wide receiver] Kaden Prather, [running back] Tony Mathis and our offensive line is experienced enough where we have the ability to make the explosive plays work. He brought that in within the first three days," Gmiter said on Saturday.
"Today was the most explosive plays we've had in a practice, so you can see just by what he brings to the table that it's going to elevate our offense."
It is the offensive line, not the quarterback, that holds the key for they are game experienced and last season showed ability at times.
"I think it's gonna really help, especially with having some young quarterbacks — helps their development because they can stand in that pocket a little longer and have a cleaner pocket. Having that foundation is huge for us," Harrell said this week.
'I think they can get us out of some trouble when we need to lean on those guys," Harrell continued. "If we've got to run the football or whatever the case may be, whatever it takes, having those guys is going to help. You need some protection? They can usually do it. You need a little extra time. I think you've got a chance to have it because you have an offensive line."
It's not just experienced. It is what you would consider solid with Gmiter joined by the star of the line, Zach Frazier, at center; with Doug Nester at right guard and with the two tackles, Tony Yates and Wyatt Milum switching left and right tackle spots to take advantage of Milum's left-handed strength.
What was lacking was the ability to do it when facing top-of-the-line opponents from the upper tier of the Big 12.
“The next step is definitely doing it against teams where people don’t think we will,” Gmiter said. “Being consistent is something we’re really trying for. We want to be the same person day in and day out. [Offensive line coach Matt Moore] always says, ‘your good days are really good, and then your bad days cannot be bad.’ You have to be the same person every day and that’s starting to come along throughout our room.”
Follow @bhertel on Twitter
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.