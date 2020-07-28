FAIRMONT — For years, Palatine Park has operated as one of the main venues for performances and events in Marion County, due in part ,to its convenient location.
However, a recent order by Gov. Jim Justice that prohibits gatherings of more than 25 people has forced county officials to unplug the microphone and cease holding concerts at Palatine Park for the foreseeable future.
Instead of hosting performances from live artists at the park, Kris Cinalli, Marion County administrator, has begun posting videos on Palatine Park's Facebook page of artists performing. He said in an email that he plans to get as many scheduled artists as possible to send him videos to hold people over until concerts can be held once again at the popular outdoor venue.
"When the Governor shut down concerts a couple of weeks back we started working with some of the artists we had booked to record shows for us to hold us over until we can start doing live shows again," Cinalli said. "At first, we were hoping it would only be for a couple of weeks until we could start doing shows again but the numbers haven't been looking very good for larger gatherings."
So far, the artist Bones of J.R. Jones has sent in a video, and also Sunny War, who was scheduled to perform at the park July 25. Cinalli said the videos have been doing well online, and the live streams and other videos he has been posting on Facebook have been getting good view counts as well.
"We're basically putting these together week by week just to give artists an outlet and keep providing entertainment to fans of the park," Cinalli said. "A lot of people were watching our events online this year anyway so we're trying to keep things going."
Cinalli said if the executive order is lifted this summer, he would hope to still get any available artists to keep their dates at the park. And if the previously scheduled bands cannot return this season, he plans to bring many of the artists and bands back next summer.
"We're ready to spring back into action as soon as the Governor reopens outdoor concerts," Cinalli said. "If there's any silver lining to this summer it's that most, if not all, of the artists we had booked are coming back next year. Some of the videos provide a good sample of what people can expect for next summer."
Cinalli said he is happy to still be able to provide people with entertainment via Palatine Park, and this option even expands the reach the park has in terms of an audience. He said to stay tuned on Palatine's Facebook page for more videos, as well as possible updates to the schedule of events.
"We hope people continue to tune in and enjoy the entertainment until we can get back out in person," Cinalli said. "We just aren't ready to throw in the towel yet even though we're shut down right now."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.