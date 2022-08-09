MORGANTOWN — Do you ever start to wonder about how sports terms come about?
As football season approaches and story ideas were rolling through a bored sportswriter's mind, I got to thinking about it. Most of them make sense.
A safety is back there as the last man on the defense to stop a touchdown. The end, well, he's at the end of the line and the cornerback is, well on a corner of the defensive backfield.
But what of the quarterback? Understand, now the defense has a nickel back because he's the fifth back. Quarterback, though, is that because he's one of four players in the backfield?
Turns out, no. In 1876, the term came into use because he lined up halfway between the obviously named center and the halfbacks. Ergo, quarterback.
Now linebackers (behind the defensive line) are obvious as are offensive guards (guard the quarterback) and defensive tackles (make tackles, duh).
But what of the offensive tackles?
Now that's sort of a contradiction. They don't tackle and, if they do, it's illegal, called holding by the official.
Well, according to AntiqueFootball.com, the game of football grew out of rugby and players played both offense and defense.
"The primary offensive play was to run towards the outside, as they would say in rugby so the defenders on the edge of the line were tasked with predominantly with tackling, and so were named for that, regardless of which side of the ball they were playing at any given moment."
As the game evolved into a two-platoon affair, the name lived on ... and so do many quarterbacks because of the play of the tackles, especially the one who guards the blindside rush.
This, of course, has been a roundabout way of getting to West Virginia's situation at tackle, something that has plagued the team over the first three years of Neal Brown's coaching tenure.
This season, he believes he has things in order, having moved Wyatt Milum from right tackle to left to take advantage of the fact that he is naturally left-handed, while moving Brandon Yates to the right side from the left side where he played last year.
"When we flipped him to the left, I think he feels more comfortable, even though first it took him a while to take to the left-handed stance, but because he's left-handed he's a natural over there," his neighbor at left guard, James Gmiter, said.
"As a young guy he's beyond what I have seen. He knows a lot; he's raw talent. When he's four years in he's going to be an All-American tackle. He already is. He'll be first team Walter Camp. He'll be all-everything. He's fun to play next to."
"Our expectations for our offensive line are extremely high this year," Brown said. "This is the first year we go into — and this is probably the first time you have heard me say this — we have high expectations for them.
"That's from the right tackle, to the center and all the way across. We have certain standards from a work ethic standpoint and certain standards from a production standpoint that are going to be met in that room. Right tackle is no different."
Yates is currently competing with, or maybe sharing would be a better term at the moment, with Ja'Quay Hubbard at right tackle.
Yates started all 13 games at left tackle last year while Hubbard, a transfer from Virginia, played in five games.
"Yates and Hubbard are both more than capable," Brown said. "I have a lot of confidence in them. They have the ability. They're good. They are good enough to win us games. We just have to be consistent in that. That's our push on them."
Doug Nester plays the guard position next to them and is carefully watching what is going on while adjusting to each of the two players. Last year, being alongside Milum, was ideal for him.
"We've known each other since we were six or seven," he said. "We played together in high school. He was a freshman so I would give him as many tips as I could, helping him out whenever I could."
Now it's the most interesting competition on the team alongside him.
"We have two people fighting for the position and it's a tough competition between them right now," Nester said. "They do a few things different."
The way Nester explains it "La'Quay has a little bit bigger body and has longer arms. That shows in the pass game. Yates has faster feet and is that much quicker off ball."
Brown, of course, would like to see at least one of them make major strides over the three weeks heading into the Pitt opener on Thursday night, Sept. 1, in Pittsburgh,
That would put the final brick into a forward wall that has been as challenging to get completed as was President Donald Trump's efforts to build his own wall on the southern border of the United States.
The group now has size, speed, strength and, most important, experience. They have worked together, understand the concepts of new offensive coordinator Graham Harrell, and have probably two All-American candidates in center Zach Frazier and Wyatt Milum — Frazier from Fairmont Senior and Milum from Spring Valley in West Virginia — and an All-Big 12 candidate guard in Gmiter.
"Our confidence is night and day from last year. You can just tell when we step out on the field. There's no real doubt we're going to get the job done," Gmiter said.
"Our chemistry is so much better than it was last year," Nester said. "You can tell the room has changed a lot since I got here two winters ago. We're all so close now. We worked so hard together through the off season."
Depth has to be developed, for so many of these players were in there for almost every play of consequence last year.
Gmiter was the ironman with 953 plays, Frazier was on the field for 895, Yates for 888, right guard Doug Nester, 860, and Milum, then a true freshman, 628.
Brown would like to be able to give them some breaks along the way, but rest assured on third and 1 in a tight game, you know who is going to be in there.
