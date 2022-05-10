FAIRMONT — The world's top-ranked competitive eater will not get to defend his 2021 Three Rivers Festival Pepperoni Roll-Eating World Championship.
Joey Chestnut, who ate 33 Pepperoni Rolls in 10 minutes at last year's West Virginia Three Rivers Festival will not get to defend his crown this year. However, that leaves the door open for last year's second-place finisher, No. 2-ranked Geoffrey Esper, to step up and try and eat his way to victory.
Also heading to Fairmont are Miki Sudo, the No. 1-ranked female competitive eater and No. 6-ranked Nick Wehry.
The eating begins at 8 p.m., May 28 at Palatine Park where eaters will battle for $5,000 in cash prizes.
The 10-minute, all-you-can-eat competition will be fiercer than usual as Esper seeks to break world champion Chestnut’s 2019 record of 43 pepperoni rolls in 10 minutes.
Chestnut's absence opens the field to leading eaters including the Wehry, who came in third last year, as well as Sudo and others.
"The pepperoni roll holds a hallowed place in West Virginia culture, and competitive eaters have sought to honor this food item by eating as many as they can in 10 minutes,” said Sam Barclay, Major League Eating Master of Ceremonies. “Esper will strive to break Chestnut’s record at the same time that he fights off a challenge from Wehry and Sudo.”
This year marks the 42nd year for The West Virginia Three Rivers Festival and the 9th year as host of The Pepperoni Roll Eating World Championship. The dates for this year’s Festival are May 26-28. The Pepperoni Roll Eating World Championship will be held on the last night of the festival.
Major League Eating, the world governing body of all stomach-centric sports, conducts more than 80 events annually, including the Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Contest in Coney Island, N.Y.
The competitive eating community is made up of more than 8,000 veteran and rookie gurgitators who travel the nation in search of top titles and the glory that they provide.
For more information, visit majorleagueeating.com or facebook.com/eatfast.
