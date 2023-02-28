MORGANTOWN — It was a game West Virginia has lost all year, a game they had to win, a game they took control off, and looked like they would give away, a road game in the Big 12 conference, a game where the big lead evaporated, a game where the opponent took control, a game where the Mountaineers came back ... but a game they always lost.
Until they needed it most and that was Monday night in Ames, Iowa. Squarely on the NCAA bubble and coming off a heart-wrenching road loss at Kansas, their season was at stake. They entered needing one win, maybe even two, and the ceiling of the Hilton Coliseum was falling in on them.
Only this time they won.
The won with heart. They won with grit. They won with guts and that got the glory.
The final score was West Virginia 72, Iowa State 69.
It was closer than even that would indicate, more thrilling than that, more heroic.
The Mountaineers were battered and shorthanded. They lost Tre Mitchell on a a flagrant elbow, perhaps the best thing that could have happened for he was suffering through a dismal night.
They sent out the Bat Signal and it was answered.
Emmitt Matthews Jr. was Batman and his sidekick was Joe Toussaint as Robin and they turned Iowa State into the Joker.
Matthews showed why Bob Huggins wanted him back so badly. He may not have had the spectacular season some might have expected, but he had said all along that he wasn't coming back to be a star, only to win ... and in the biggest game he ever played he took over down the stretch.
With WVU trailing, 64-63, and 2:19 left, Matthews drew a foul and hit a pair of free throws to get the lead.
He skied for the next rebound, went down the court and scored on a dunk with 1:17 left.
Iowa State's Jaren Holmes had a close-in shot, a lay up, but Matthews blocked it.
Next time Iowa State had the ball, Holmes had another close-in shot. Matthews blocked it again.
"He was gassed," Coach Bob Huggins said after the game. "He took a drink of my water."
That's when he turned the game over to Joe Toussaint. Slumping over the last seven games, shooting just 21 percent, Toussaint helped the Mountaineers to a first half lead with 4-for-4 shooting, including 3-for-3 from 3.
Then in the second half he scored 8 points, all from the free throw line, including six of them without a miss in the final minutes.
"I thought he turned the game around for us," Huggins said of Toussaint. "He got us going again."
Toss in Erik Stevenson's 23 points on eight of 17 shooting with four 3s and a gutsy performance from Kedrian Johnson, the point guard who keeps getting knocked to the floor and bouncing up, something he did five times in this one and was there at the end despite an injured leg.
The victory made nothing but a bad memory out of the crushing two-point defeat that came just Saturday in Lawrence, Kansas, as it was the Mountaineers' 17th of the year — 13 losses, guaranteeing a winning season and making it almost impossible for the NCAA Tournament selection committee to look past them.
What's more, the Mountaineers' second Big 12 road victory of the season gave them six wins and 11 losses this year in conference play with just the home finale against Kansas State left on the regular-season schedule before they head into the Big 12 championship, both endeavors giving them a chance to improve their seed in March Madness.
It was Stevenson who got the Mountaineers rolling early on their way to a 35-27 halftime lead as he hit three 3s for WVU's first nine points as he went eyeball to eyeball in a shooting contest against Iowa State's Gabe Kalscheur who scored 11 of their first 12 points as the teams were tied at 13-all.
But Kalscheur also collected three first-half fouls, which put him on the bench for 13 of the first 20 minutes. Despite that, he finished the half with 11 points in those seven minutes to lead Iowa State.
WVU took advantage of that with Toussaint coming off the bench to show the way hitting three consecutive 3s to help WVU to a 31-22 lead, then burying a jump shot to allow them to take a 35-27 lead into halftime.
Toussaint was really enjoying himself, shushing the loud Hilton Coliseum crowd after hitting his first 3 and saluting them after his second.
But there were 20 minutes left to play and that has not always been good for WVU this year and now Kalscheur would be back on the court.
