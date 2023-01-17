MORGANTOWN — Community leaders and students from West Virginia University gathered to honor the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. over breakfast Monday.
It was the first Unity Breakfast held in person since 2019.
”The pandemic has kind of put us in a state where that has been something we’ve had to do,” Event Director Marjorie Fuller said. ”And I think reflecting back on these years that we haven’t even been able to have the breakfast, puts us in the mind of the kind of work he expected us to do.”
Eric Deggans, a journalist at NPR, contributor and media analyst for MSNBC and NBC News, and adjunct instructor of journalism at Duke University, served as the keynote speaker. He is also the author of "Race Baiter: How the Media Wields Dangerous Words to Divide a Nation."
He covered a variety of topics, including history that affects racial injustice today, misinformation and different types of racism, among other things.
Deggans cited a survey conducted at Stanford University and Yale University on the difference between the way white and Black people view racial inequality.
According to the study, ”White people judge racial progress by comparing the present to the past. So you'd say, ’Well, you know, we're not segregated by law anymore. Interracial marriage is not illegal. Everybody can vote, as long as they have a driver's license or something, and we've had a black president.’ …
People of color say ‘Well, I earn 75 cents for every dollar that a similarly educated white man does, I have a fraction of the family wealth, I'm more likely to go to jail for the same crimes and my life expectancy is down,’” Deggans said.
Deggans lives in Florida. He explained that by visiting West Virginia and other states to give presentations, he is able to learn about the local culture. Often he finds that issues local residents face overlap across the nation.
”I get a chance to be submerged in the community. … Everybody's telling you their stories about how they're intersecting with these issues, so it's great. You get introduced to a community in a way that you never would if you were just driving by or even if you were just a tourist. So, that's why I love doing these speeches. Particularly on MLK Day or commemorations like this because people's hearts are open; they really want to talk about these issues and are thinking about it anyway,” Deggans said.
The MLK Achievement Award was presented following the keynote address. The recipient was Michael Ellington, who has served a variety of positions at WVU, including the director of the Mountainlair since 1993, from which he retired in August 2022.
“It’s a pleasure. I thank you very much for this honor,” Ellington said. “I don’t know what else to say, but I appreciate every one of you.”
Fuller and other WVU officials shared words of admiration for Ellington‘s work ethic, dedication to the university and positive attitude.
After the MLK Achievement Award, 15 WVU students and members of the Eta Omicron chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority were presented a $400 scholarship. The newly launched scholarship is named in honor of Dr. Justine A. Lee Burnett, a former member of the sorority, who passed away in November 2022 while eight months pregnant.
”We thought it would be fitting to name the scholarship in her honor, because she stood for the values of the scholarship and she pursued academic excellence. ... We want to continue her legacy by carrying on her name in the form of a scholarship,” Anitra Hamilton, chair of the scholarship committee, said.
Deggans said those interested in learning more about racial injustice can listen to the Code Switch podcast on NPR or other NPR sources, books like His "Name is George Floyd, Anti-Racist" or his book, "Race Baiter: How the Media Wields Dangerous Words to Divide a Nation" and to look for sources that include diversity, but be aware of misinformation.
