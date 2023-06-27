MORGANTOWN — Room 251 had been used for press conferences before. It is a well-lit room made brighter by television lights, but somehow this one was different for, even if the light were giving off 5,000 watts of illumination, there was a shadow that was cast over the room.
The press conference was to introduce Josh Eilert, the interim head coach of the West Virginia Mountaineers, for him to offer up his views over a situation that was none of his own doing and the position he now finds himself in. It was for athletic director Wren Baker to explain what had gone into his decision to follow the path he took, that of staying inside the athletic department and promoting Eilert to the job.
But over it all was the shadow of Bob Huggins, what he had done for 16 years and what he had done to change the face of WVU basketball in a couple of weeks.
As Baker noted, he tells people when they are looking to coach at West Virginia, "if you don't like the spotlight, don't come here," noting that in the Mountaineer State they love their sports, they love their Mountaineers and, even a convenience store in the smallest hamlet 200 miles from Morgantown "you can't hide from the spotlight."
Eilert understands what he has gotten himself into, how he is being asked to step into a new frontier, to replace a legend, a cult hero, to take over a basketball team that is just now learning each other's first names and going to do that with expectations high even though he has never before been a head coach.
He knows it won't be easy, but Baker says he has his back.
"He has my full support," the athletic director said.
He understands the Huggins factor.
"Why Josh Eilert? For starters, he is the type of human being you want leading young people; the type of person you want to work with. He has incredible integrity. He is loyal. He hasn't been a job hunter. He has worked his way up as a Mountaineer.
"He is thoughtful, strategic, honest and also has a great basketball resume. He knows every aspect of the operation. Lastly, he is a tremendously hard worker. He's a farm boy, and he can buy a lot of farm equipment now," Baker said.
That brings us to the contract. Eilert had been making $180,000 as an assistant coach. He just signed a 10-month contract to coach WVU for $1.5 million.
But that comes with a price of its own, for there is the scrutiny and the inevitable "Huggs would have done this" or "Huggs wouldn't have done that" that he no doubt will hear as the long season goes on.
The intricacies of this situation are many and Huggins' shadow increases them. Huggins was a guardian angel, the man who really discovered him 17 years ago when he made him a graduate assistant at Kansas State. If he learned his basketball anywhere it was from Huggins. He admired the man, yet now here he was replacing him after the Hall of Famer's forced resignation following a pair of embarrassing incidents.
"As a head coach, obviously I haven't been one," Eilert said. "There's going to be a lot of questions raised about that. I have full confidence in myself. Through the years I've kind of been Coach Huggins' voice and a lot of times he would reach out to me and I'd give him guidance."
And now, with the Nike on the other foot, would Eilert be willing to reach out to Huggins if he needed guidance on his maiden voyage as coach?
"It depends," he said. "I have a lot of influences in my life, but I guarantee you, he'd take my phone call."
Speaking of phone calls, Eilert had one Sunday morning with Huggins.
"The first thing I think of is a conversation we had on Sunday morning," Eilert said. "He gave me a call and just sounded at piece. The fact that they made me the head coach and that I would be able to carry the torch. He talked about the day before and how many small mouth bass he caught on the lake the day before.
"He's had some time to reflect and I know he has some things to do. I know he has extreme remorse."
And, as difficult as it may seem, Baker expects his relationship with Huggins to be firm, as so the university's.
"In the time I spent with Coach Huggins, we never had a cross word," Baker said. 'I've got immense respect for him. He certainly has done a tremendous amount for the university, for the basketball program, for cancer research. My intentions on a personal level — I will always have friendship and respect for Coach Huggins, but from an institutional aspect he's an important part of our history.
"The last couple of months I know is not what he wanted to happen and it certainly wasn't what I wanted to happen, but it is what it is. Time has a way of healing all wounds and as time goes on there will be a lot more focus on all the positive things that happened here during his time and certainly what has happened over the past few weeks will not impact my relationship with him and the university's relationship with."
There's no question there's a tightrope out there for Eilert to walk and for Baker to walk.
Through this basketball season Huggins will always be the elephant in the room. He was the focal point of the program for so long, outspoken and always himself. In the end those two traits build the cage he finds himself in now, but you cannot erase his accomplishments both on and off the court from the history of WVU sports.
In fact, you probably want to soon start trying to glorify them, for he transcended sports.
While one would think that a huge gap would have been created by his misdeeds of late, but Baker admitted that they met on Sunday morning, spoke in civilized terms, and hugged each other.
It's too early to think that any real resolution of the situation facing the WVU basketball program has been reached, and that is not because it is Eilert who got the job or because it is an interim job.
Baker left no doubt that he will evaluate Eilert and that being in this situation might be an advantage, that he has an opportunity to prove himself, a leg up on getting the job on a full-time basis when this season ends.
There will, however, be a full field of candidates then. Right now, the timing for hiring a full-time coach with a national reputation was just completely wrong. Baker said he contacted many and that everyone agreed with him that coaching WVU is a plum job, a Top 25 job based the history, the passion of the fans, the facility.
When he throws it open next April or March, it will draw a roster of prominent coaches ... but he doesn't have to hire one of them.
Eilert will be a candidate.
"Being a head coach has always been my goal. I've had opportunities over the years to step out and do different things, but I thought the synergy of the whole matter was if you show loyalty, if you show patience, it will work out for you," Eilert said.
Those are traits he's proven he has.
Now he has to prove he can win basketball games, too.
