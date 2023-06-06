MORGANTOWN — Fall begins with the first leaf that falls. Winter begins with the first snowflake. Spring begins with the first leaf to bloom on a tree. Summer begins with the opening of the first pool.
College baseball's offseason begins with the first major player to enter the transfer portal and, at West Virginia, it appears that will be Randy Mazey's experienced left-hander and Friday starter, Ben Hampton.
Just a day after the Mountaineers were eliminated from the NCAA Tournament with a 10-0 loss to Kentucky in the Lexington Regional, Kendall Rogers of D1 baseball reported that Hampton had put his name into the portal.
Hampton is actually the second Mountaineer to transfer. Just before the Regional pitcher Michael Kilker, who had thrown only one inning all season, announced he was transferring.
Over three years, Hampton was a workhorse, compiling a 17-11 record with a 4.62 record. This past year he was 5-3 with a 4.45 ERA.
Hampton became the 19th pitcher in WVU history to record 200 strike outs in his next to last start this year and finishes with the 17th most victories and innings pitched in the program history.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.