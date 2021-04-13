MORGANTOWN — One of the prime objectives of this year's spring football for Coach Neal Brown is to find depth behind starter Leddie Brown in the running back room.
That was why it was important that Tony Mathis strutted his stuff on Saturday with a couple of nice runs, one for a touchdown, and A'Varius Sparrow had what his running back coach Chad Scott called his best showing to date as a Mountaineer.
Those two, who bring college experience from a season ago, will be challenged in that back up roll come summer camp when two top line high school recruits — Jaylen Anderson from the storied high school program in Massillon, Ohio, and Justin Johnson, out of Edwardsville, Illinois — join the team.
Last season, the running back position was a one-man show with Leddie Brown coming one shy of 200 carries and gaining 1,010 of WVU's 1,358 rushing yards.
The job behind him is wide open because Alec Sinkfield, who never grew into the backup role as the coaching staff expected, transferred to Boston College this spring, leaving a battle for his replacement.
"It's a definite backup position," Neal Brown said Saturday. "The way we're attacking this is we have two guys that have 15 opportunities (practices) this spring — Mathis and Sparrow. They're competing and we have two more guys that are going to be true freshmen that will be here in the fall camp with the same opportunity.
“You have to have at least three running backs ready to play,” Brown said. “We were fortunate last year with Leddie, but we need help running the football. He can’t be the only guy carrying the load and we have to be more productive out of that second running back spot.”
That was why they were excited on Saturday to see Mathis and Sparrow take long strides forward, shaking off a bad start to finally figure out what his running back coach, Chad Scott, was talking about when he continued to stress setting up blocks for his linemen.
"Mathis did a phenomenal job of manipulating the linebacker and bringing him to the block to create space for himself," Scott said on a Monday morning Zoom call.
"The first two runs he was really eager," Scott said. "It was the first opportunity to go out in a live situation where it really matters and he didn't look good on those runs. There was an opportunity for him to hit it big, but he did something freshman-like and it didn't happen.
"After getting those jitters out of the way, he did some stuff that was really great to see. I'd seen glimpses of it from him before, but he wasn't consistent with it. To see him do it play after play was great. They blocked good for him but that's how it's going to look when he brings the defender to where he can be blocked."
Sparrow is something of a different back than is Mathis and offers the bonus that any coach looks for — speed.
"He has phenomenal speed," Scott said. "He has to learn how to bring defenders to the block and to one-cut. He has a bad habit of chopping his feet to change direction. On this level, when you chop your feet to change direction, that defender is on your back. Saturday was his first time of doing right for an entire practice.
"I told coach Brown I'm not going to call it practice any more. We're going to call them all scrimmages because he was so much different. It was really good to see him execute that. If he can have the ability to one-cut with his speed, that's huge."
The coaches also can't wait to begin working with their two recruits, who will be on campus this summer. They currently remain in school with Justin Johnson playing his final year of high school football now after the fall season was cancelled due to the pandemic.
When you have top prospects like this who you want to get ready to play as true freshmen, if you can, how do you go about that?
"The process will start after they finish with high school. They are both in school right now, one of them being in his season right now," Scott said. "As soon as those two guys finish their schooling, we'll start with x's and o's right away. We'll start real slow so they understand how to get lined up and what to look at. As soon as they understand that we introduce the offense to them right away, even before they get here."
And coaching running backs at this level can be tricky, for they obviously have known nothing but success along the way.
"That is difficult," Scott said. "You're talking about 18 years of habits they've formed or created. Those guys are so gifted, a lot of the things we teach they do instinctively."
But not all things.
"It will be more of a transition for them in the pass game than in the run game. The biggest adjustment for them will be to get those guys to understand how to block. That takes time, but we will have eight weeks in the summer with them and then fall camp," Scott said. "Being elite running backs, it would not take as much time as it would with someone who is not elite."
As a coach, you don't worry as much about their ability to run or even catch the ball as you worry about pass protection.
"The absolute toughest is pass protection. They will come in ready to run right away. They will pick up on the run game naturally, but the pass protection is not natural. They are not used to 230- and 240-pound guys coming at them and they have to take them on. You have to make them understand that we got five O-linemen and they have six or seven guys up front on defense. That comes when you start talking schemes and all that."
One thing Scott is certain of is that by the time the season starts, they will have three running backs ready to contribute.
"I feel confident we can get there," he said. "One reason I feel confident we can get there is because those guys want to get there. The freshmen coming in are the same way."
