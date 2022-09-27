MORGANTOWN — WVU Medicine Children's Hospital will see its first patient in the new facility on Thursday.
To celebrate the occasion, a ribbon cutting ceremony was held Saturday, with community members invited to tour the facility. West Virginia officials, WVU Medicine employees and WVU President E. Gordon Gee shared words of excitement.
"It's a glorious day in the life of our university, but the most glorious day in the life of our children. And that's what we're celebrating today," Gee said.
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., agreed with Gee and said he was excited to see the $11.2 million dollars he and fellow West Virginia taxpayers put towards the hospital.
"I know you think about things being divided and toxic politics and everyone is divided. Trust me, we aren’t today," Manchin said.
Gov. Jim Justice also shared in the mutual excitement.
"At the end of the day you can see it. ... You've done it. You've all joined in and pulled the rope together and you've done it," Justice said.
The newly finished $215 million hospital has 150 beds and each room has a window, including the staff lounges. Studies show that being able to experience nature can improve health and make speed the healing process. There are 10 floors and each one is named and decorated with a specific "critter."
In the Birthing Center, some rooms have birthing tubs and all of the rooms have a chair and a couch that folds into a trundle bed so families can spend the night comfortably. There is also a washer and dryer and a kitchen area on the 10th floor, which is the Mountaineer-themed Family Resource Center.
To help ease patients' potential nervousness, LED and twinkle lights were added to the rooms and kids are able to choose from rainbow or mountaineer colored lights. The goal is to give kids an element of control of their environment in order to lessen any anxiety they may experience.
President of WVU Medicine Hospitals Michael Grace said children will be surrounded by a feeling of home while getting quality health care at the new hospital, which falls in line with their marketing campaign's theme "Hope's new home."
"As Mountaineers, we know as John Denver saying, 'Home, it's a place where one belongs.' ... From a medical perspective, one's health care home is a place where one seeks care from physicians, nurses, and other providers at times of illness, injury, and other physical or mental challenges. ... It is the place in the people with whom one feels comfortable, because they know their concerns are being heard and addressed. ... Hope's new home for the children of West Virginia and the surrounding communities we serve is directly behind me.
"Our new Children's Hospital will relieve families of the burden of having to travel outside the state of West Virginia to find the pediatric care they need. They will find this care right here in Morgantown. While we would prefer all children be healthy and never need the services we're able to provide, we are honored each time a family entrusts us with the care of their child. We hope you never need us, but always know we are here for you if you do," Grace said.
For more information about WVU Medicine Children's Hospital, which is located at 1 Medical Center Drive, visit their website or call 304-598-4000.
