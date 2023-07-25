MORGANTOWN — Monday was something of an unofficial signing day at West Virginia as the football and basketball teams each announced important signings, although not exactly the kind you have come to expect over the years.
The basketball signing for new head coach Josh Eilert was more of a traditional signing, even though there no longer is anything traditional about putting a roster together, he signed Quinn Slazinski, a 6-foot, 9-inch senior forward from Houston who had played at Iona and Louisville.
“Quinn is a veteran basketball player who is a high-character individual with an infectious personality and a competitive spirit,” Eilert said in making the announcement. “He’s a guy who can shoot and pass the ball. Quinn will allow us to stretch the floor with his shot-making ability. He’s very familiar with our program and the state of West Virginia after spending two seasons at Huntington Prep.”
He is expected to fill a role similar to Tre Mitchell, who transferred to Kentucky.
Slazinski averaged 11.3 points and 5.7 rebounds a game while shooting 42.6 percent from the field in the seven games he played before suffering a season-ending injury.
The previous year he started 22 games and averaged 8.4 points a game.
In two years at Louisville, he averaged 6.2 points and 3.6 rebounds, averaging 21.1 minutes per game.
During his four collegiate seasons, Slazinski has appeared in 75 games, averaging 6.6 points and 3.0 rebounds for his career. He has scored double figures 20 times, including a pair of 20-plus point performances.
Brown’s signing was not of a player but as part of his football infrastructure and added an interesting twist to preparing for a season and recruiting, naming long-time NFL scout Drew Fabianich as general manager, director of scouting for the football program.
“Drew is a strong addition to our football staff and brings more than three decades of experience in both the pro and college ranks with him,” Brown said. “He has a great reputation in the NFL and around college football for his scouting knowledge, player development and personnel decisions.
“He is very well connected in the game and will not only be a valuable asset to our coaching staff but also to our players. I know he will make a positive impact on Mountaineer football.”
Last year Fabianich filled a similar role at Auburn and has 37 years of teaching, coaching, talent acquisition and performance evaluation at all levels.
He spent more than 18 years as part of the scouting department with the Dallas Cowboys, including his last 14 as a national scout.
In his role at WVU, Fabianich will organize, scout and oversee all aspects of game analysis and game planning for the football program, and will work with the football head coach and administration on all aspects of roster management. He will assist in identifying and evaluating prospects and with all areas of player personnel and recruiting.
