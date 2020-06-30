WVU men's basketball player tests positive for COVID-19

MORGANTOWN — A week before they are to gather for voluntary workouts, the West Virginia basketball team reported that one player has gone into 14 days of self-isolation after testing positive for the COVID-19 virus.
The player was not identified due to HIPAA laws.
It is not known if he was suffering symptoms from the disease, but this test was administered outside of the WVU program.
WVU’s testing for its basketball team begins July 2. Voluntary workouts begin on July 6.
It also isn’t known if he had been in contact with any of his teammates or members of the program, which would force them into isolation and to be tested.
Previously, two members of the WVU football team tested positive after team-administered tests and were isolated.
An unspecified number of teammates who had had contact with them also underwent self-quarantine but there were no reports of positive tests from them.
This positive test, ironically, came on a day when there was news about Rudy Gobert, the first NBA player to test positive, leading to the league shut down in March.
Gobert, who plays for the Utah Stars, tested positive in March and even now, months later, he has not fully recovered.
He told the French publication L’Equipe that he has not yet fully regained his sense of smell.
"The taste has returned, but the smell is still not 100%. I can smell the smells, but not from afar. I spoke to specialists, who told me that it could take up to a year," Gobert said.
And, in baseball, at least two veteran players — Mike Leake of the Arizona Diamondbacks and Ryan Zimmerman of the Washington Nationals — announced they were bypassing this season. Zimmerman stressed in his statement that he was not retiring, simply opting out of this season.
