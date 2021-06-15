MORGANTOWN — Still stinging from being left out of the field of last season’s NCAA men’s soccer tournament, West Virginia has bid goodbye to the Mid-America Conference and joined the stronger Conference USA, putting it eyeball-to-eyeball with the defending national champion from the tournament it missed out on, a team from Huntington named Marshall.
WVU had played nine years in the MAC as the Big 12 does not offer men’s soccer. The Mountaineers will begin playing in Conference USA after this upcoming season, in the fall of 2022.
“I can’t wait for the challenge and I certainly have intentions of leaving the MAC with a bang this fall and hope to gain momentum with a conference championship to take into 2022 in Conference USA,” said coach Dan Stratford.
While he would not say that the snub led to the change in conferences, Stratford left little doubt that he believes this move will make his Mountaineers a more attractive option in the future.
“If you are asking if we were 6-3-1 playing in Conference USA this year, would we have made it, I don’t know,” Stratford said. “I expressed our disappointment about how the season ended with us being left out. You could look at it that way. There was only one spot for the MAC and they had to play in and there were three teams from Conference USA who made it.
“It’s hard not to look at that and say that’s the way people perceive where Conference USA is as compared to the MAC. I’m still waiting for a rational reason for why we didn’t make the tournament this year. It’s hard for me to say why they made it and we didn’t.”
The addition of West Virginia in 2022 will bring Conference USA to 10 members: Charlotte, Florida International, Florida Atlantic, Marshall, Old Dominion and UAB and affiliate members Kentucky, South Carolina and starting this year Coastal Carolina.
The MAC was a six-team conference and while considered a strong men’s soccer league, that left a lot of scheduling holes that had to be filled.
The opportunity to move on, which first came up to Stratford in late January and early February, was too strong to pass up.
“I was pretty content with being in the MAC. It wasn’t a case of them doing anything wrong or any animosity toward the MAC,” Stratford said. “Looking at the quality of the opponents we will have and the way that conference is trending. They have already proven and will continue to prove they are one of the strongest men’s soccer conferences in the country. What had the most to do with it was the quality of competition on a consistent basis.”
The fact that there are marquee names from Power 5 conferences such as Kentucky and South Carolina, soon to be joined by WVU, added to the intrigue.
“That was more of a factor for [athletic director Shane Lyons] in the decision-making process, reaching out to those schools to get a sense of how it worked for them. Has it now become a safe harbor for Power 5 schools playing in a conference that doesn’t now have men’s soccer?” Stratford said.
“With the addition of Coastal Carolina and ourselves helps this conference. We’re an aspiring Top Ten program and we have every intention of being there as quick as possible. Add Coastal Carolina, which has a tradition of always being a Top 25 program and going to national tournaments, and South Carolina with a new head ... I know he’ll have bad intentions when he comes into the league.
“I feel Conference USA will put itself up there with the best of them. I think the ACC is probably the poster child for men’s soccer but I expect Conference USA will put itself there closely behind and have intentions to be included as well. If we are going to be a Top Ten team, we have to be playing these teams. We were doing it in the other conference, but now we will be doing it in conference games.”
Stratford, who will start his second season as head coach this year after having to wait through the COVID-19 pandemic for a delayed season, showed he was a patient man then and with this, having sat on the secret for about four or five months.
“It’s been a long time coming. It was a secret for a very long time,” he said. “I’m glad it’s out in the open. From the response on social media and from my phone going off, there’s a lot of excitement about it.”
The conference comes with the ready-made rivalry with Marshall, a friendly rivalry in soccer as Stratford was an assistant to the Thundering Herd coach Chris Glassie for three years at Charleston before Glassie left for Marshall. Promoted to head coach, Stratford won two national championships at Charleston in three years before landing the WVU job.
“Little did I know in January when this came, what Marshall would do this season,” he said. “It was a decision made before we had the final outcome of this season. They are close by rivals and knowing Chris intimately and what they did to take that program from where it was to become competitive was important. Knowing the conference has the likes of Kentucky and South Carolina, I could lean on that.”
