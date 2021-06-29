MORGANTOWN— "There is no time like the present to look to the future" has become something of a modus operandi to West Virginia football coach Neal Brown, especially at this time of year when recruiting is at the forefront.
On Monday, after a weekend of recruiting activity, Brown received commitments from a pair of book-end rush ends in European prospect Aric Burton and Atlantan Zion Young.
Both stand 6 foot 5— Burton weighs around 210 pounds, and Young a healthy 240 pounds— and address what could be a big need for WVU in 2022, which is the class in which they will arrive.
As Brown and Jordan Lesley, his defensive coordinator, looked at their situation beyond the upcoming 2021 season, they saw it needed to be built up, especially in the area of pass rush.
The Mountaineers have a number of big-time pass rushers who will be seniors this season. It begins with defensive tackle Dante Stills, may just be the best defensive lineman in the Big 12 this coming season now that his brother has graduated.
On Monday, PFF named Stills to its pre-season All-America second team, commenting that "arguably he is the best Big 12 returning interior defensive lineman."
While that may be the biggest loss they are looking at after this year, they also will lose edge rusher VanDarius Cowan, the oft-injured Alabama transfer who showed flashes last year of what he can do and what he will be expected to be doing in his final season.
In addition, another pass rushing lineman who spent most of last year injured, Taijh Alston, is entering his senior season.
WVU is looking at yet another defender, safety Alonzo Addae, ready to move on when 2022 comes around, along with linebackers Josh Chandler-Semedo and Exree Loe, while Arizona transfer safety Scottie Young, also a senior, will be playing his last collegiate season.
That has screamed out to Brown to make some moves to fill in the holes that will soon be created, and he took a big step forward over the weekend in that area landing these two promising high school prospects— Burton and Zion Young.
Burton is out of Germany and will spend this year with the Clearwater Academy team in Florida.
Burton's announcement came first via Twitter, making him the fourth PPI recruit to be gobbled up by WVU in the last three classes, as Brown has done what he can to expand his recruiting base without limits. Preceding him were linebacker Jairo Faverus, tight end Victor Wikstrom and defensive lineman Edward Vesterinen.
"First off I want to thank my mom, because of her nothing of this would have been possible," he tweeted. "I also want to thank my dad, Brandon Collier, the whole PPI Family, the Munich Cowboys, Rosenheim Rebels and all my friends/teammates that supported me since Day 1. I have sacrificed so much to come this far, this isn't the time to relax. Now is the time to grind even harder. Looking forward for the upcoming Senior Season, ready to ball out."
Burton told 247Sports.com that he selected WVU "because it feels like home. One big family."
That, of course, is exactly what Brown has been trying to develop at West Virginia from the moment he walked into the dysfunctional family that prior coach Dana Holgorsen had created.
Young used the same term to 247Sports.com when he spoke of what impressed him by his visit.
"It was a great atmosphere," he said. "They treated me like family."
Young plays at Westlake High in Atlanta and figures to play strong side defensive end.
Those two, along with freshman All-American tackle Akheem Mesidor and Jalen Thornton, son of WVU all-time great defensive tackle John Thornton, offer up potential for a potent defensive line over the next few years.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.