MORGANTOWN — Everyone knew at the end of spring football, especially with the emergence of freshman Jahiem White, that something had to give with West Virginia's running back room.
Once a soft spot for Neal Brown's Mountaineers with the entire running game accounting for only 871 yards in his first season, 2019, WVU went into this spring with the running back room the deepest and probably most talented group on the roster.
But they still only play with one football and there just weren't enough carries out there to satisfy everyone.
So, on Monday, the man who probably would have been the starting running back on opening day against Penn State, Tony Mathis, announced he was going into the transfer portal.
Mathis was last season's leading rusher, gaining 561 yards on 135 carries, but this season his role figured to shrink considerably.
Early last season freshman JC Donaldson Jr. showed himself to be a future star, a versatile power runner with the rare skill of a 240-pound back of being capable in the passing game as a receiver.
Donaldson was headed toward becoming the featured back last year until he broke his ankle in the seventh game and spent the rest of the year rehabilitating. Showing himself as healthy this spring, Donaldson was looking at becoming the main cog in the run game.
But there were other talented running backs in Jaylen Anderson and Justin Johnson Jr.
Johnson had almost 100 carries with 430 yards last year while Anderson was explosive with 275 yards on just 35 carries, an average of 7.9 yards a carry.
Then along came White in the spring game, gaining 91 yards that included a 53-yard touchdown scamper on which he displays both elusiveness and speed.
"He's explosive, we've seen that in practice," Brown said after the game. "Jahiem's a fan favorite already."
All of a sudden there was a fifth wheel on the four-wheel drive running back room.
"The room is very competitive," Johnson said during the spring. "Every practice, we're trying to one-up each other. But we're very close off the field, that's a big part of it. We're all going to get our opportunities and we just have to make the most of them."
And, not to be forgotten at all, WVU was planning to make use of its quarterback — be it Garrett Greene or Nicco Marchiol — in the running game, too; Greene being particularly dangerous running the ball.
Plans were, as deep as the running back position was and with an inexperienced group of unproven receivers, to add pass catching responsibilities to the running backs and Donaldson, a former receiver, is gifted in this area and the other backs perhaps more adept and dangerous receiving the ball.
Make no doubt, there will be heavy interest in Mathis in the portal as it nears its dead period and his transfer increases the intensity of the competition in the Mountaineers' running back room with Donaldson probably the leading candidate to do most of the heavy lifting but with a battle royal going on with Anderson, Johnson and White.
