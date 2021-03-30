MORGANTOWN — West Virginia put the pads on for the first time this spring on Monday, at least those players who are left, as it appears another defensive back has left the program.
David Vincent-Okoli, the highest rated player in Neal Brown's 2020 class, was not at practice on Saturday and a source within the football organization confirmed he is no longer a member of the team.
If the one-time four-star recruit, whose services WVU earned when it beat out Maryland and Kentucky, among others, enters the transfer portal, he will become the 10th player to take that route since last season.
Transfers have weakened WVU's secondary, which last year was ranked No. 1 against the pass in the country.
Starting cornerback Dreshun Miller was among the first to leave and he wound up at Auburn. Brown said he was the only surprise among the players who left, but that was before Vincent-Okoli exited.
The biggest blow came when All-American spear Tykee Smith, who probably was entering his final year as a Mountaineer, announced he was going into the portal. Brown said his transfer was a "mutual agreement."
Smith probably left because he wanted to play a true safety position, which he sees himself as in the NFL, as compared to the hybrid spear.
Arizona transfer Scottie Young, who started the Liberty Bowl in place of Smith last year, will inherit that starting position. The competition will be strong for Miller's cornerback spot opposite Nicktroy Fortune with Jackie Matthews and Daryl Porter the most likely to get playing time.
"The competition will be fierce," defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley said via Zoom call on Monday. "Those two guys are two guys we talked about before anyone left. Those are two guys who have to step up and be contributors...and they can be.
"Jackie and DP have stood out the first couple of days of practice. Jackie probably a little bit more up to this point. He's made competitive plays on the ball in certain drills, so that competition will be fierce. Both had great offseasons — they're both stronger, their bodies are a little bit ready to go from what they were last year.
"That's typical of Year 1 for either of those guys. Now that they have had a full offseason that they didn't have last year they have filled out."
Meanwhile, Smith has begun the recruiting process, although he's not looking for anyone "to sell me a dream." He says it's "a business" and he would prefer a straight forward approach from those who approach him.
One of the favorites to gain his services is Penn State, which didn't offer him out of high school, but Smith told 247Sports out of Philadelphia he had a good relationship with coach James Franklin.
