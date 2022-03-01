MORGANTOWN — West Virginia entered the season expecting the scoring load would fall squarely on the shoulders of their two veteran outside shooters, Taz Sherman and Sean McNeil.
But as the regular season draws down to its final two games with West Virginia playing at 7 p.m. Tuesday night at Oklahoma on ESPN2 and then celebrating Senior Night at home on Saturday against TCU, two other senior players who come off the bench have emerged as the go-to scorers.
Old Dominion transfer Malik Curry, who was picked up late in the recruiting process when Miles "Deuce" McBride entered the NBA draft, has been the Mountaineers most dangerous scorer over the past two games, scoring 19 and 27.
Along with him, senior transfer from Arkansas, Gabe Osabuohien, a player known to be among the league's top defenders but who entered the year considered an offensive liability, has emerged a force driving to the basket, scoring 19 and 12.
This has given WVU a completely different look, although the results have not changed. Despite scoring 81 points in each of the last two games against Iowa State and Texas, both were losses.
WVU has now lost 13 of its last 14 games, falling below .500 for the season at 14-15, which seemingly leaves them only one path to the NCAA tournament. To do that they will have to not only win a wild card game to get into the Big 12 Tournament, but then beat Kansas.
As for Sherman and McNeil, their seasons have deteriorated. Sherman has had to fight through a bout with COVID-19 along with a concussion, both of which place an asterisk by his season.
And McNeil has, for some reason, become hesitant to shoot.
Sherman still is the Mountaineers' top scorer with an 18.3 average but has hit just 11 of his last 32 shots while McNeil has only 20 points combined over the last three games and has attempted only 16 shots during that span.
Four games back McNeil shot 18 times alone in scoring 16 points against Kansas.
But over these two games the offense has not been the concern, each game ended with Curry getting a good look at the basket for a game-winner. This last game against Texas, the ball went down and spun out on him.
"If that ball goes an inch further, we win," Huggins said. "He had a good shot and he was the guy who was making shots."
"I feel like that was the best shot I could get in the moment," Curry said. "It was a good shot. I just have to make the shot."
But that's the kind of year this has been, with WVU blowing double-digit leads in the second half of each of the last two games to suffer crushing defeats
The truth is that it's been the defense, not the offense, that has kept WVU from winning games this season, especially lately.
"We're not as good as we've been in the past defensively," Huggins said. "We don't have a rim protector like we did before. We kind of got spoiled with the guys we had protecting the rim.
"You can't continue to let people shoot 60%."
Over the last two games, WVU has allowed opponents to shoot 58.8% from the field, making 53 of 90 shots. Texas shot at 63.4% from the field.
