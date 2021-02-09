MORGANTOWN — Well, you all are just going to have to wait for what was going to be the highlight of West Virginia's basketball season, as COVID-19 has stepped in again and thrown the schedule completely out of kilter.
The Mountaineers' back-to-back showdown against No. 2 Baylor — originally part of this run of six consecutive Top 25 teams — has been postponed.
The unbeaten Bears, who already had its first matchup with WVU on Jan. 12 postponed once, had been penciled in to face WVU on Feb. 15 in Morgantown and Feb. 18 in Waco. But a COVID-19 outbreak has left the Bears unable to meet Big 12 protocols, forcing both matchups to be postponed.
Now WVU's attention had not yet turned to Baylor, because the Mountaineers first have a Tuesday 9 p.m. meeting with No. 7 Texas Tech in Lubbock and then a Saturday 1 p.m. Coliseum date against No. 12 Oklahoma.
The Texas Tech game is a rematch of one of the year's most exciting games. WVU won the first meeting when Miles "Deuce" McBride scored with six seconds left to give the Mountaineers an 88-87 lead before they survived when the Red Raiders' top scorer, Mac McClung, missed a buzzer beater at the other end of the court.
With the two Baylor games now in limbo, WVU has four contests that must be rescheduled, as it still has postponed games against TCU and Oklahoma State that have not yet been given a new date.
The conference did leave a week open between the end of the regular season and the start of the Big 12 Tournament in March to play make-up games, but it would be almost impossible to play four games in that time. And if you are thinking of taking those TCU and Oklahoma State games and fitting them into the new Baylor openings, that doesn't work for those two teams who already have games scheduled.
WVU coach Bob Huggins isn't sure how it will play out.
"All I know is we've been told that every effort will be made to play all the league games," he said.
If they live up to that and squeeze three games into the last open week, WVU could catch a break and play three home games the final week before heading into the Big 12 Tournament, a crucial point considering the problems travel presents for the Mountaineers.
For example, WVU will not return home from this trip to Lubbock until about 5 a.m., with classes and study halls on tap the next day.
It's a fight Huggins has fought over and over, especially when having to play a 9 p.m. game in the Central Time Zone with an all-night flight losing an hour ahead of them. But it's a battle he hasn't won yet.
"We're taking it one [game] at a time and trying to prepare as best we can," Huggins said. "That's the thing about this league, you don't get any breaks. We play a game like we played against Kansas, take a day, and then have to travel. You look at other leagues and there are people you play where you say, 'Well, we don't have to be at the top of our game when we play one of those teams at home.'
"But I'm just sitting here watching Kansas State versus Texas Tech, and K-State gave them a heck of a game. And shoot, they are at the bottom of our league. Then Iowa State just loses by four at Oklahoma, and Oklahoma is pretty good. You look at Iowa State scores and they have been in most of their games."
Meanwhile, WVU has to take care of business in Lubbock against Texas Tech, with the Mountaineers buoyed by the victory Saturday against Kansas as well as McBride's the newly-named Big 12 Player of the Week honors after he scored 31 points against the Jayhawks.
Texas Tech is certainly enough to worry about, especially when carrying a grudge after that tough loss in Morgantown.
Huggins said he doesn't plan to do anything new defensively, even though McClung scored 30 and Tech put 87 on the board. McClung was slowed down by Oklahoma during Tech's last time out, but Huggins didn't see anything he'd want to replicate.
"When scorers have a bad night, it's generally a combination of things," Huggins said. "Oklahoma had something to do with it, but you don't shoot well every game, no one does. It was a combination of him not shooting well and them playing well."
As for making team adjustments, Huggins believes that's already been accomplished.
"I think we're better now defensively than we were in the first game," he said. "I kind of like where we were against Kansas."
