MORGANTOWN — Matt Moore doesn't want much out of the offensive line he coaches at West Virginia University.
Just that they be "the most physical line in the country."
Oh, and how many guys does he want ready to play in the rotation when the season arrives, now in less than three weeks?
"Twenty," he said. "I want 20 who can play."
OK, his tongue was firmly implanted in his cheek there, but he really would like to get to the point where he has 10 guys who he can run in and out without much fall off and if you think back to the first offensive line he coached at WVU three years ago you know how far they have come.
"I'm really excited about this group. I think we've got the highest ceiling since I've been here." Moore said. "We're not there yet. We're a little bit up and down. Sometimes we really look good, sometimes we really don't look so good, but I'm excited about the effort we're playing with, the physicality we're playing with and our communication has gotten way better."
It's an interesting group, built around center Zach Frazier, a product of Fairmont Senior High, helped no small amount by the addition of Virginia Tech transfer Doug Nester out of Spring Valley High at right guard and a precocious freshman out of the same school named Wyatt Milum, who is fighting for a starting spot at right tackle.
Frazier, of course, earned a starting job last season as a freshman and became a freshman All-American.
"I feel like Wyatt and Zach are very similar personality-wise. They don't get rattled about much. They understand the game. Last year, I didn't know what Zach was going to do when they put 60,000 people out there but he went out his first game and you saw, he played really well," Moore said. "I feel Wyatt will do the same thing."
Frazier not only had a strong debut, but he had come in as a center and wound up starting at right guard.
"We feel really good about the tackle spot. Michael Yates has taken a step at left tackle. He's still a pretty young player. And we have a battle at right tackle, Wyatt Milum and Parker Moore. Wyatt has done a really good job of coming in and being ready to play and knowing the offense and playing with outstanding effort," Matt Moore said.
"Parker has made himself way better over the past year," Matt Moore continued. "That competition will do it. That's what it's all about. This is the first year I've really had a true — hey somebody's pushing somebody, having five guys and trying to figure out who else I can play."
With redshirt junior James Gmiter at left guard it gives WVU a starting unit that figures to be far superior to either of the past two seasons. Matt Moore would go so far as to say that his second offensive line was probably equal to the first-team group he inherited when he came three years ago if you took NFL quality lineman Colton McKivitz out of that mix.
The ultimate goal, Moore stresses, is to be physical and play with effort.
"I want someone to turn the film on and go 'These dudes play hard. They get after it. They're blue collar,'" he said. "We don't care about getting any kind of accolades. We're just playing hard, we're playing smart. I just want us to be physical, which is not what we have not been the first two years.
"I want us to be the most physical offensive line in the country. I want the defensive coordinator the next week to turn the film on and go, 'Pshew, those jokers play hard and are fundamentally sound.'"
And how do you get to that point?
"It starts with Coach Joseph in the weight room where you push yourself physically and mentally. Then, out on the field, you demand the same thing. You remind them they have to be physical," Moore said.
It all revolves around Frazier, though, who is big and tough and athletic and smart ... and improving on what you saw last year when he played both guard and center ... not at the same time, although some believe he could.
"The thing with Zach is that his Dad and his Mom have done a phenomenal job of keeping the kid so humble, but at the same time pushing him," Moore said. "His Dad spent a lot of time with him at football growing up and understanding the game and understanding the big picture.
"He studies so hard at understanding where the play is going to start, who we will ID the communication. He's going to continue to get better. He sees the secondary now, understands safety rotation. That's when you start getting to those 400 level classes."
