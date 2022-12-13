MORGANTOWN — As if Neal Brown wasn't hanging onto his job as West Virginia football coach by a thread — OK, a very expensive tread, but still one that doesn't seem strong enough to be capable of holding his career together if he doesn't find a way to have a winning season — now he needs a needle to go with it.
See, day by day, minute by minute, it seems his football team is unraveling.
If the No. 1 requirement for a football coach is to be able to recruit talent — and there seems to be near unanimity on that count — the No. 2 requirement is to keep the talent he has.
And that's just not happening within his program.
Once again, the transfer portal has sprung a leak and it's going to take more than just a patch to fix it.
Last year it was in the secondary with players skipping town like they'd hung bad paper all over the city.
This year it's the wide receiver room and the latest to AWOL is Kaden Prather, who had been the last man standing.
He had the Mountaineers passing attack firmly in his grasp, the one piece they had left to build around, but they now have fumbled the ball and let him get away.
No one ever compared Prather to Jerry Rice, but he had shown tremendous promise. And any coach needs to a. have a quarterback and b. someone to catch that coach's passes.
Count 'em, Brown is now without his top four receivers, all of them who had eligibility left.
Bryce Ford-Wheaton left to test the NFL draft. Sam James, too.
Reese Smith opted for the portal.
You might remember Winston Wright Jr. and Sean Ryan, whom WVU rescued from the football scrap heap. They jumped ship in the past.
Looks like Nicco Marchiol might wind up throwing the ball to Garrett Greene, which would be all right if both of them weren't quarterbacks and now wondering who the hell they are going to throw to.
The news broke at midday on social media with Prather offering up the same babble that all the others take out off the sports agents book of cliched goodbye notes.
I would like to thank the great state of West Virginia and all Mountaineer fans over the years. You are the most loyal fans a player could ever hope for and I have enjoyed playing for you. I would like to thank coach Brown and the other coaches and strength staff for the great opportunity presented to me. I will remember all the friendships made. With that being said, I will be doing what’s best for me and entering the transfer portal. Please respect my decision.
Wonder if these guys even stop by the facility to say goodbye.
Coaches ought to be replied on social media like this.
"Thanks, and don't let the door hit you in the rear on the way out."
He thanks the coaches for the opportunities they presented to him. He will remember the friendships he made.
But in the end, they didn't matter.
What mattered was the one sentence buried there in the middle:
"...I will be doing what's best for me."
In the end, that's what it's all about ... "me."
You remember the old sign that used to hang on locker room walls: "There is no 'I' in team."
There's another one that all these transfers can hang on their bedroom walls: "There is M and E in team."
I know, if you don't look out for yourself, who will? I know players transferred before the portal. I know professional athletes go from team to team ... but all of it has screwed up our sports and taken to areas it shouldn't have gone.
There is no loyalty, and no pretense that there's loyalty.
Thank you coach, thank you teammates, thank you fans, thank you community ... maybe we can catch up again some time. You might even stop by an autograph show and I'll sign something for you for $50.
Bob Huggins managed to save his team this year because of the portal, proof that it isn't all bad, but he also has noted that there are four or five hundred kids in the portals that don't find new homes and how many more worsen their situations rather than improve them?"
I know, I'm old and I'm old-fashioned.
Stop for a moment. Sit back and think about why you enjoyed sports and why today it has lost all the things that drew you to being a fan.
The inmates are running the institutions and that's just not the way it's supposed to be.
Follow @bhertzel on Twitter
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.