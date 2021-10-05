MORGANTOWN — Funny thing about coaches, no matter who they are, no matter what their sport.
They're never happy, and West Virginia's Mike Carey knows he's typical of the breed.
How many years now have injuries plagued his women's basketball team, cutting back on his numbers, especially on the inside?
Well, this year, due to the COVID rules changes, he has I6 players ... and he finally is loaded on the inside.
So what's he say?
"I'm a typical coach. I didn't have numbers and I complained about it. Now I have numbers and I'm complaining about that," he said. "This is the deepest we've been. We brought in a lot of size and will be deeper in the post than we've ever been."
This will give him a potentially different look than he had last year when he finished second in the Big I2 and went to the second round of March Madness, even though he has four starters returning.
That team leaned heavily on Kysre Gondrezick, a first-round draft pick as an outside shooter.
"We need to score inside. We cannot afford to have our guards to try and make up Kysre's scoring. We don't need to have one guard make up 20 points. We have to find other ways to score. We can get that from the inside."
It means Carey will be doing a lot of preseason experimenting with combinations.
It will change people's roles, like Kari Niblick, who was undersized but had to play the 5 position, mostly with her back to the basket. Now he'll probably be able to play her at the 4, a power forward spot, and she's excited about that.
Then there's Esmery Martinez, who may move to the 3 spot.
"I may move Esmery to the 3 and go big," Carey said. "I like what some of our big players are doing. I can't teach 6-6."
If Carey does decide his best bet to play to his bigs, it will impact the way his guards approach the game.
"We may have to play more inside-out, which means the guards are going to have to change their mindsets," he said.
In other words, players will have different roles.
"If ever everyone needed to know their role it's this year. That's going to be very important," Carey said.
"It's all about keeping them happy. Everybody has to have a role because not everybody can score a bunch of points, not everybody can do the same thing. People coming off the bench will be coming into the game to play their role.
"Let's be honest. It's going to be hard to get certain people a lot of reps with I6 people. They will get frustrated."
Those players who are expected to play key roles include point guard Madisen Smith along with guards KK Deans and Jasmine Carson and front court players Jayla Hemingway, Yemiyah Morris, Xavier transfer Ari Gray, Isis Beh and Jeanna Cunningham.
