MORGANTOWN — Out of the mouth of babes, or so they say.
Somehow, it's hard to call Dante Stills a babe in the sense meant by the adage we have begun with. At 6 feet, 4 inches tall and 280 pounds, he stretches the definition of a babe even if you include Babe Ruth, especially since he spends most of his fall days scrapping with even bigger adversaries while trying to get to a man with a football in his grasp and trying to slam him to the ground.
Yet in a world where they are saying that 60 is the new 30, where does that put a 21-year-old in the terms of development, be it physical, emotional or philosophical?
Stills, however, is a superior defensive tackle on the road to the NFL, just a step behind his older brother, Darius, and so it was that he found himself at the Big 12's Media Day last week where they ask questions far deeper than how to get around a 230-pound behemoth lined up across from you on the football field to get to the quarterback.
You are asked about such matters as the COVID-19 virus and whether or not being vaccinated is good, about college athletes now being allowed to shed any pretense at amateurism as they can build a stable of clients to whom he can take advantage of his name, image and likeness for compensation.
And then they asked him about how pressure affects him as a leader and key player on a team trying to grow into a contender.
That was where he showed the depth of his wisdom.
Pressure?
"I love being pressured," he said. "Pressure makes diamonds."
Think about it. The best of the best reach that level because they grow from a grain of sand into a shiny diamond when asked to perform under pressure. The sport doesn't matter. In truth, the profession doesn't matter.
This year, his senior season, sees Stills cast in the role of a team leader, of the spokesman, maybe for the first time in a highly decorated career that brought him from a toddler dabbling in soccer as his first sport into football through Fairmont Senior High, then at West Virginia University, where now he is the anchor of the defensive line and a pre-season All-Big 12 selection.
In the past, other than his senior year in high school when brother Darius had begun his collegiate career at WVU, he was the younger brother ... maybe as decorated or more so, but still it was Darius in the key leadership role.
"I'm thankful for the opportunity to be in the role of leader," he said. "Growing up, Darius has always been like the leader first because he's older. For me to now be in that role is teaching me how to lead people. Seeing him lead us taught me things. I love it. Our D-line is ready to work and ready to play."
Indeed, the D-line may well be the heart of the WVU team for this season. Certainly, the defense is ahead of the offense, having a year ago been a top 5 defense nationally and No. 1 in fewest passing yards allowed without getting a whole lot of attention for the feat.
That is something you learn to live with if you are from West Virginia, where you exist one space below the elite level in the minds of fans, and, to be honest, pundits who are quick to note the school owns no national titles in football or basketball.
It isn't just due to the move to the Big 12, for it was that way in the Big East as well as first Miami and then Virginia Tech stole away much of the accolades that WVU was due.
"Our defense last year was Top 5 in the country, maybe Top 3, and we didn't get the notoriety we should have," Stills said. "I feel we should have been more in the conversation. I don't know why. We all wonder."
Coach Neal Brown, like so many coaches at WVU before, tries to take advantage of the lack of respect WVU often gets.
"Our slogan is 'Trust The Climb'." Stills said. "That's really just trusting the process on an uphill slope. Being the best is going to take a lot of grinding, a lot of ups and downs, but you have to trust that climb.
"We're definitely going up. We've had a whole off-season this year. Our young guys are getting all the reps they need, all the strength and conditioning they need to be successful at this level. I feel like it's definitely working."
But, in the end, the only way WVU can join the elite is to break through and beat Oklahoma, win a Big 12 title and reach the national playoffs.
This year, for example, WVU is picked sixth in the conference and to a man they believe they will surpass that prediction and with a couple of breaks could be in contention.
"We can't control where we're at in preseason. I'm sure there's a reason why we're there," Brown said. "It's like I tell our players. you either prove them right or you prove them wrong, and to do that you have to play better and to play better, you have to practice better. That's our goal and what we're focused on.
"Our theme for this year is to be better and that's the objective in every phase of the game."
And that includes, Stills who gave thought toward joining his brother in the NFL draft this year but opted to return to finish off what he had started and polish the diamond he believes he can be.
"Darius definitely had the NFL talk with me. it hasn't gotten too deep, but he is easing his way. He tells me to just be the most dominant player out there, that I'll get my name called if I just go out and dominate," Dante said. "I learn every day from him. I get calls from him every day and I ask how was practice, what did you all do. I learn stuff every day from him."
