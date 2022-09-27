MORGANTOWN — It was, considering the defensive dominance West Virginia held over Virginia Tech in Thursday night's 33-10 victory, a rare line on the statistics sheet under the Mountaineers' star defensive tackle Dante Stills' name.
One assisted tackle and one quarterback hurry.
That's all there was.
When one considers that Stills came into the game needing only one tackle for a loss to tie former linebacker Grant Wiley's school career record of 47.5 you understand why some questions were being raised.
In fact, it was the third game in succession that Stills had been involved in only one tackle.
One might ask why this is occurring. Or how.
Perhaps a hint came out of a Facebook posting from his mother — and biggest fan — Janeen Floyd over the weekend:
"Show your West Virginia Passion!! Make every snap count…when they hold & double & triple team you, fight through it & just know when this happens you’re helping your team… I love you Son
Unleash the Beast within!!"
Sometimes, you see, there's a high price you pay with fame and success, as Stills has had over a four-year career.
With Akheem Mesidor having transferred out, teams can devise offensive blocking schemes aimed at making sure it isn't Stills who harasses their quarterbacks and tosses their running backs around as they try to make their way through the line.
Certainly, Virginia Tech and Kansas went in that direction.
And, if they held when he seemed to be breaking loose, it hardly mattered. If called for a penalty, while it would cost them 10 yards, they'd at least get to play the down over.
In the Virginia Tech game, WVU was credited with only 40 tackles all night and Tech ran just 53 plays, an extremely low number and with no tackles being credited on 19 incomplete passes, there were limited tackling opportunities for everyone on the defensive side.
Stills let on prior to the Virginia Tech game that he knew how teams were approaching him and that his approach in the defense has changed dramatically.
"For me, this whole year was about trying not to do too much," he said in pre-game interviews. "I just try to play within the scheme the way I play."
It's funny how things work. When you come into college football as a top recruit you want to be noticed, to make a name for yourself. But as the years go by, you become more and more of a team player, approaching games with a different attitude.
That's the approach Stills is taking.
"I love seeing other guys make plays, probably more than my own plays," he said. "So, if there's a play that I don't make, I don't worry about it. I just trust that I'm going to make the play when it's presented to me.
"I'm just going out and doing my job and having fun."
You see the jubilation that flows forth from Stills when the defense comes up with big plays, knowing that his job isn't necessarily to be the man who makes the play but the man who makes it possible for the man who made the play to make it.
If he's taking on two blockers; if they are running the other way; if the quarterback is running quick passes rather giving him time to get there, he's done his job.
The coaches certainly recognize that and set their defense expecting the offenses to be set up to keep Stills from being the one making the plays.
Take the Towson game. Defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley went out of his way in the pre-Virginia Tech session to point out the mechanisms at work when Jordan Jefferson had a sack.
"Jefferson got the stat, but Dante made the play," he said. "He set up the 'twist game', took an angle that allowed Jefferson to get free to make the play.
"That's an example of what he does within the game. Guys are going to know where 55 is. He understands now and doesn't get frustrated if he isn't the one making the play."
Lesley now has things figured out, what offenses are doing and how he can make use of that knowledge.
Stills is moved around in the defensive schemes. Sometimes left, sometimes right, sometimes down in a stance, sometimes standing up.
"We try to disguise him, use other guys to get him free," Lesley said.
The tackle for a loss to tie Wiley will come and the person rooting hardest for Stills to break the record, other than his family, is Wiley himself.
"It would have been neat if he could have done it at Virginia Tech, on the same field where we had that goal line stand in 2002," Wiley said. "And it would have been really cool if he had done it on fourth and goal. That would have been awesome for him."
Wiley says that when he saw that Stills was on the verge of tying his record, he texted him.
"Break it," Wiley says he said in the text. "It would be neat if you could take it to 60."
Follow @bhertzel on Twitter
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.