MORGANTOWN — If misery loves company, West Virginia wasn't standing alone in the Big 12 over the holiday weekend just passed.
It was a bad weekend all the way around for the troubled conference, which lost far more than just two teams when Oklahoma and Texas announced they were jumping to the SEC as soon as they could.
The conference lost its identity, the pillars upon which it was build and upon which it has survived as a Power 5 conference ... Oklahoma because of its football success and Texas because of ... well, let's be honest, its money.
So, as the weekend was dawning, the Big 12 hinted that it was going to move as quickly as possible to expand, perhaps by as many as four teams to get it to 12, in an effort to remain relevant at the top of the college football structure.
On Wednesday, Commissioner Bob Bowlsby issued a statement:
"The eight ADs remain committed to furthering the Big 12 as one of the nation's premier athletic conferences, and look forward to working with our presidents and chancellors to strengthen the league. Future exploration by the group will continue to center on options that best position the long-term strength of the Conference."
Translated, that means expansion with the most likely candidates being Brigham Young, which is seen as a lock if it wants to come; Boise State, Houston and possibly either Cincinnati or Central Florida.
It turns out that WVU, if its President E. Gordon Gee isn't speaking with a forked tongue, is in line with remaining in the Big 12 and in favor of expansion.
Speaking on the Mountaineers' pregame show Saturday before WVU went out and lost, 30-24, to Maryland in game that wasn't that close, Gee left little doubt of his position.
"I tell everyone we will be just fine when the music stops," Gee said. "The only question is how we think about configuring ourselves. There's two or three different ways, one, of course, is the Big 12 will continue to play as a league for the next three or four years. We have the media rights for that."
The Big 12 has the Oklahoma and Texas media rights through the 2024-25 season.
"That gives us time to think about what we're going to do," Gee said. "Second of all, I think there is going to be a major reconfiguration of college football anyway because of name, image and likeness and because of some of the other issues such as antitrust issues."
And, as for the conference and the school, Gee believes they are well placed and have a number of options but indicated staying with a strong, expanded Big 12 seemed to be the best of those options.
"In terms of ourselves, we obviously can always look at a number of different options but right now we are very pleased to be members of the eight schools who remain in the Big 12 and look forward to being part of continuing to build that Power 5 conference."
Gee, responding to a question, opened a door to his feelings on the subject.
"It is about relationships," he said. "I've been a university president 41 years. I joke that half the people in education have worked for me, so I do have a lot of opportunity to talk to people.
"We think stability in that area is very important for the success of our program. At the end of the day, relationships matter, don't they? And that's what it's all about, how the leaders lead and how leaders interact with other leaders."
And the vibe he gets is that he's OK with the way things are proceeding.
"I'm comfortable about where we are because I love this institution. I feel comfortable about its qualities, its purpose, the people we've brought in about the difference we're making. All of that gives me a real sense of a positive future for us."
So, unless there are other seismic events to change matters, such as the Big 12 or ACC deciding to expand and offers WVU a spot, they seem set in the conference, but they are remaining with a conference that is losing much of its influence in the game.
And it wasn't helped this weekend as WVU lost and as it's two best teams were pressed to the limit in opening games, Oklahoma narrowly escaping Tulane in a 5-point game that was moved to the Sooners home field due Hurricane Ida, and Iowa State eking out a six-point victory over Northern Iowa.
As it was, West Virginia was the only conference team to lose, even Kansas scored a three-point victory over South Dakota State.
