MORGANTOWN — The insanity that was 2020 has now carried over into the 2021 part of the basketball season as the COVID-19 pandemic has forced West Virginia to slam on the brakes.
Tuesday night's crucial game at Baylor, the nation's No. 2 team, was postponed due to an outbreak on the Mountaineer team.
The results of Monday tests came back and left Coach Bob Huggins' team unable to meet the Big 12's COVID-19 protocols as the disease spikes across the country.
“Our intent is to get the spread under control as soon as possible for the health and safety of all involved,” said WVU Athletic Director Shane Lyons. “While this issue has hit many college basketball programs, we have been fortunate to have played 13 games so far this season.”
Before the tests, WVU was without Oscar Tshiebwe, who announced over the weekend he was transferring to Kentucky, and forward Isaiah Cottrell, who underwent achilles tendon surgery.
Certainly, it has been a road filled with dead ends, roundabouts and one-way streets to nowhere filled with deep potholes.
Last season, of course, ended just as Big 12 Tournament play was to beginning with the conference and NCAA championships canceled.
Then this year started in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic with the existence of the season itself in doubt. When it was confirmed that they would play, the schedule was as pliable as a can of Play-Doh, tournaments switching sites, switching teams, opponents canceling games, scheduling others.
The schedule was made challenging on purpose with WVU considering itself a national contender, but who knew of the complications that would interject themselves, complications that ranged from inconsistent sources brought into the program to provide just the opposite, to injuries such as a torn Achilles tendon.
And then there was the defection of Tshiebwe through the transfer portal, a diabolically ironic transfer in that he went to maybe Huggins' best friend in the coaching business, John Calipari, at Kentucky.
Losing a 5-star player would create a wound in any coach, even though the 5-star player in question, Tshiebwe, was not scratching the surface of his talent this year, but it seemed to leave a scar in that it did go to Calipari.
When asked if Calipari had called him, Huggins replied simply: "He texted me."
And asked what the conversation was like, Huggins said: "He didn't ask me anything."
So, it has gone during the year, up one moment, down another. WVU's last three games have been more of the same.
They went to Oklahoma, played the worst half of the year, fell behind by 18 points, fought back to tie the score in the second half before losing. Two days later they played at Oklahoma State, fell behind by 19 points with 12 minutes to play, then roared back and actually won the game.
Back home on Saturday, then entertained Texas, seemingly had the game won late and then missed their last seven shots and a couple of free throws and were defeated when Andrew Jones' canned a 3-from the corner in transition with 1.8 seconds to play.
And so they arrive at this point in the season with No. 2 Baylor staring them in the face needing something to change the momentum of the year.
Then came the positive test results that forced that game to be postponed.
In a way, WVU needs a break from what it has been through, although failed tests are hardly the way you wish to get it.
But Huggins understands that the goal isn't to win a game, even against No. 2 in the nation, on January 12 but to do your winning in March and that is what all this points toward.
Baylor would have been a tall task coming off that last-second loss to Texas.
"We want to win. You saw the game. We should have won against Texas. You need to win. You play to win," Huggins said during Monday's ZOOM media conference. "We were going to go to Waco to do everything possible to win the game. We've played well enough to win. We just didn't finish it.
"That's kind of been ... we've had spells where we've done that in just about most games. It just wasn't at the end of the game and so glaring before."
WVU can't let its belief it in itself be eroded by tough losses. WVU has played Gonzaga, the No. 1 team in the nation, and lost by just 5 points. It has played Kansas, then the No. 3 team in the nation, and lost by 14 points. It has played Texas, the No. 4 team in the nation, and lost by just 4 points. It has played Richmond, then the No. 19 team, and won by 16 points.
Who else has played Nos. 1, 3, 4 and 19 teams?
Would WVU have been able to bounce back against Baylor at this time?
"They took it real hard," Huggins said. "I don't know where it comes from that we have to build them back up. I read where guys said they had to build their team back up. If you don't want to play, don't come.
"I can when you play back-to-back, I can see fatigue a little bit," Huggins said. "You work all year, and our guys have, they've worked all year to get ready for this. Why would they not relish it and be the best they can possibly be?"
Huggins doesn't let them react to losses in anger.
"I don't think I talk about anger. When things like what happened happened, it makes it so much more glaring than if you still won. If they miss the last shot rather than make the last shot, everybody is happy. "
Now they have to undergo a healing of a different nature, a more important nature and basketball will just have to wait.
