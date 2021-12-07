MORGANTOWN — The good news for Bob Huggins and his 2021-22 West Virginia basketball team is that Taz Sherman is carrying the scoring load for his team.
There is, however, one potential problem with that.
He has to.
While Huggins has developed a three-headed monster at point guard in Keidre Johnson, Malik Curry and Kobe Johnson, he has only one scorer in Taz Sherman.
While Huggins has developed a three-headed, maybe four-headed monster down low with Gabe Osabuohien, Isaiah Cottrell, Pauly Paulicap and Dimon Carrigan, he still has only one scorer in Taz Sherman.
With Sean McNeil not shooting well yet this year the way he did a year ago, the entire scoring load has fallen upon Sherman.
It isn't something that was planned.
The question then is, is WVU relying too heavily on Sherman's scoring.
"I don't think we had any choice," Huggins answered following WVU's Saturday afternoon's victory over Radford. "We have to."
The box scores offer proof of just how out of whack the Mountaineers' reliance on Sherman for points has become.
For the season, he has scored 168 points, exactly twice as many as his backcourt partner Sean McNeil, who missed the Radford game with a bad lower back. That put even more pressure on Sherman to score.
"When we found out McNeil wasn't playing, we said we have to guard [Sherman] with other guys, guys who were on players who weren't shot makers. We knew Taz would turn it up," former WVU point guard Darris Nichols, Radford's coach, said.
Sherman delivered with 27 points — his 21 in the first half equaling the total of all other Mountaineers players combined — and finished the game as the only double-figure scorer for WVU. You add together the totals of the next four West Virginia scorers and they add up to just 24 points, three fewer than Sherman scored.
Sherman has led WVU in points in all but two of the eight games played to date. He was outscored by one by Jalen Bridges against Pitt and by three by McNeil against Clemson.
If McNeil is out for an extended period, or continues to shoot at 39.5% from the field, opponents will begin devising defenses aimed at stopping Sherman ... and beginning with Wednesday's game against Connecticut, it only gets tougher as the year proceeds toward and into Big 12 Conference play.
This, of course, is why it has been so important for Huggins to get as many of his young or new players experience early, capping it off by getting a first look at the athletically gifted James Okonkwo in the Radford game.
Huggins believes he has a future star in the talented Okwonko, but he is young, inexperienced and coming off injury.
Okwonko comes to WVU from England and is athletic enough that Huggins believes he had to get him in there and break his redshirt sooner than later, especially with the fluid nature of college sports today.
But, in the end, the spotlight falls upon Sherman, whose performance impressed Nichols.
"Seeing him last year when I was at Florida to this year, I think he's spent the summer really working on his overall game," Nichols said. "Last year he was more a catch and shoot man. Now he's putting it on the floor a little more. The big thing with him is you have to stay disciplined when you guard him because he's really good with the shot fakes, pre-bounce and post-bounce.
"He's gotten so much better. You can tell he's a gym rat because his game has vastly improved from a year ago."
Still, Huggins doesn't believe he's come close to reaching his full potential or cinched an NBA career.
"I think it's way too early to judge how much he has improved his future career yet," Huggins said. "I can say this. We've had years when there were a lot of pro scouts who came walking through that door downstairs at the facility.
"We haven't had any [this year]. Well, we did have one walk in but he was a Cincinnati guy and he just wanted to say hi. It's not like it was when we had Da'Sean Butler and Devin Ebanks, or even when we had Sagaba Konate and when we had Jevon Carter and Daxter Miles.
"There were people coming through, then. Now, there's nobody coming through."
That sounded somewhat surprising, considering the start Sherman has gotten off to this season.
Now we have to take a time out here to emphasize that Huggins understands his players and he knows that they can get content with a bit of success, so what he was about to say may well have been as much for Sherman's and his players' consumption as it was for the public's as WVU heads into the heart of season.
"What has anyone here done to warrant scouts to come here," he said.
