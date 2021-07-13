MORGANTOWN — The question for Jackson Wolf, West Virginia’s talented 6-foot, 7-inch left-hander, wasn’t whether he would be drafted or not, only how high he would go and to which team.
The senior out of Gahanna, Ohio, who emerged as the ace of the staff this season and saw his former teammate, Alek Manoah, a first-round selection of the Toronto Blue Jays, reach for the stars, outpaced the predictions for him as he was gobbled up in the fourth round with the 129th selection of the draft by the San Diego Padres.
Two rounds later, the Padres returned to the Mountaineers and drafted right-hander Ryan Bergert, who missed this season after undergoing surgery in December for an injury that was never disclosed. He was taken with the 190th pick of the draft in the sixth round.
Baseball America had Wolf slotted as the 233rd top prospect, which projected him in the seventh, eighth or ninth round but good things come to those who wait, and that’s what Wolf did.
As COVID-19 hit last year and forced the college baseball season to be shortened and the draft was cut to just five rounds, Wolf felt it best to stay at WVU after posting a 3-1 record and 1.05 ERA for the Mountaineers.
It proved to be important seasoning as he came out this spring and despite a lack of offensive support, the slender southpaw went 6-5 with a 3.03 ERA in 14 starts. He pitched 89 innings and struck out 89 while walking only 37 batters.
Wolf was on the mound for WVU’s two finest moments of the season, if not in the school’s history, twice beating the nation’s No. 2 Texas in a week.
His final regular-season start saw him give up three runs in 5.1 innings as WVU beat the Longhorns, 5-4; then opened the Big 12 Tournament by outpitching the Big 12 Pitcher of the Year Ty Madden, allowing only one run in a complete game, 5-1, victory.
Madden was a first-round pick of the Detroit Tigers, who used the 32nd selection to take him.
“That’s the best I’ve ever seen him pitch,” WVU coach Randy Mazey said. “In games like that, you know you’re going to end up facing the meat on their order either in the eighth or ninth inning. So, when he got through those guys in the middle of the order, and when those guys are swinging like that, that’s any pitcher at his finest. That’s as good as he’s ever been.”
“I had a purpose with every single pitch I threw tonight,” Wolf said after that game. “I gave it everything I had.”
Rest assured there was a Padres’ scout in attendance and that is exactly the kind of thing that catches a scout’s eye, performing at such a high level against top competition at a crucial moment.
Wolf is a freaky kind of left-hander, tall and very slim at just 200 pounds. He isn’t overpowering but does get into the low 90s with his fastball. His main pitch is a sweeping slider that seems to come almost from right field with his sidearm delivery.
Before the draft, Wolf offered up what was going through his mind.
“I’m so happy to have gotten this far and so grateful to be put in this position,” he said. “Being drafted is step one. In my mind, I’m more worried about having a job for the rest of my life. Staying in pro baseball will be my No. 1 goal.”
Bergert was supposed to be No. 2 behind Wolf in the WVU rotation before the injury. In 2020, he earned All-Big 12 Academic first team honors as he went 2-1 with a 2.92 ERA. He struck out 30 batters in 24.1 innings pitched.
As a freshman in 2019 he made the All-Big 12 Tournament team and the Academic All-Rookie Team. He worked 34 innings in 17 appearances with 38 strikeouts, a 2-0 record and 1.85 ERA. He closed out that freshman season without allowing a run over his final 10 appearances covering 19.1 innings.
The 6-1, 205-pound Bergert, like Wolf, is out of Ohio, coming from Canton.
