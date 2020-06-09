FAIRMONT — The unofficial election results for Marion County are in, ending in victory for two candidates of the Marion County Board of Education.
Incumbent Richard Pellegrin has been re-elected for the Board of Education’s Palatine District, with a total of 6,484 votes, while candidate James Saunders has grasped the victory in the Middletown District, with 5,669 votes. Saunders will take over the seat currently held by BOE member Blair Montgomery who got 4,599 votes.
Pellegrin said he was happy to get so much support from community members who he has made contact with throughout his career. Both he and Saunders got a boost from the American Federation of Teachers union which bought ads and hit the streets for the two candidates.
“I’m really humbled by the amount of support I got,” Pellegrin said. “I have had a lot of support from the people who know me best, former students, parents, the people I work with; I’m very humbled by that.”
Pellegrin also said he respects his opponent, Toby Heaney, for running a respectful campaign, as well as for his service in the military. In going back to the board, Pellegrin said that some of his goals for his next term are to expand technology in the school district, and provide students with better connectivity access for remote learning.
“I want to try for us to get computers for students to take home,” Pellegrin said. “Chromebooks or iPads, just in case something like this would ever happen again. That’s a top priority, and internet access for kids in rural areas to get access to these kids.”
Meanwhile Saunders said is pleased with the results and is ready to get to work for the students.
“We ran an honest, straight forward, clean campaign and will forever hold our heads up high and continue to fight for our young people,” Saunders said via text message.
The County Commission race ended with Democrat Linda Longstreth taking the election with 3,433 votes, and Republican candidate David Kennedy winning with 2,705 votes. They will face each other in the general election for the spot in November. Both Longstreth and Kennedy garnered more votes than incumbent Richard Garcia who earned 2,063 votes.
“I appreciate everyone who voted for me,” Longstreth said. “I’m glad people look at my record of 16 years in serving Marion County. Now I have to go to the general and I hope people will stay with me.”
Longstreth comes to the race after having served 16 years in the West Virginia House of Delegates.
