Union members to get back earned paid time off

CHARLESTON – A second union at Fairmont Regional Medical Center will be paid for earned time off after negotiations with union officials and the attorney general’s office.
The Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union and West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey have a commitment from Alecto Healthcare Services to pay nearly $250,000 to the union’s former members who worked at the hospital.
The nearly $250,000 payment covers lost paid time off for the certified nurse assistants and support nurses represented by the RWDSU as well as the hospital’s support staff, cafeteria and maintenance workers also represented by the union. The RWDSU continues to work with the Attorney General to fight for over $750,000 in back health care costs as well as over $10 million dollars in pension benefits owed by Alecto.
“We have had to fight with Alecto and Fairmont Regional for years to maintain health care for our members, as well as proper staffing levels and equipment for their patients. Our members have always put patient care first, and now Alecto needs to pay their nearly $11 million in health care costs and pension benefits that are owed.
“This company has damaged this community and our members with their lack of ability to properly operate Fairmont General Hospital. We will continue to fight for our member’s lost benefits and hope to resume conversations with the company around this swiftly,” said Stuart Appelbaum, president of the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union.
“Alecto and every company operating in West Virginia must follow the law,” Morrisey said. “I am pleased our actions have helped lead to the recovery of lost benefits for additional workers at Fairmont Regional. Our aggressive efforts in this matter will continue as the employees of Alecto, no matter if they worked in Fairmont or Wheeling, deserve to have the benefits promised to them.”
Any Fairmont Regional employee with complaints related to wage payment and fringe benefit issues should submit an official request for assistance to the West Virginia Division of Labor. The complaint form can be completed online at labor.wv.gov.
Morrisey also announced last week that his investigation into Fairmont Regional’s sudden closure had yielded new information about whether Alecto provided advanced notice of any mass layoff to employees. Morrisey mailed letters stating that concern to the Marion County Commission and Fairmont Mayor Brad Merrifield.
Last week, close to 300 former employees of FRMC learned they would receive almost $850,000 in unpaid earned benefit time as part of an agreement stemming from an investigation by the state attorney general.
Morrisey and the Service Employees International Union District 1199 W.Va., Kentucky, and Ohio made a joint announcement April 8 saying Alecto Healthcare Services Inc., of Irvine, Calif., will pay $844,342.49 for previously unpaid vacation time and bonus days to former hospital employees.
“Companies need to treat citizens the right way under the law and when we hear about potential allegations of wrongdoing, we’re going to step up,” Morrisey said.
Said he wants to make sure that former FRMC employees who were not members of the union reap the same benefits as the union rank and file.
“We certainly want to ensure that that happens. That’s the goal. We hope that this is going to be a series of staged announcements,” he said.
“Our first goal in the situation is to try to ensure that the workers are properly treated. There are laws in place and we could subpoena people and we could follow up on an investigation it’s just a lot easier of people would cooperate up front and we avoid the potential for litigation that’s always the easier way to proceed and we look forward to continuing to work with everyone involved to address the basic issues,” Morrisey continued.
The hospital laid off 528 employees when it closed March 19, a month ahead of its previously announced closure date of April 18.
“If people are entitled to something under their contract, under the law, they’re going to get it, they need to get it and to the extent that people push back against that, we’re going to push back even harder.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.