Three weeks after the announcement that Fairmont Regional Medical Center would close, the future is still uncertain for the employees and staff still at the hospital.
John Hindman has worked as a lab technician at Fairmont Regional for 32 years and is an executive for the Service Employees International Union Local 1199. He said the union employees would like to see the hospital stay open, but many are looking for other places of work because of the uncertainty.
“A lot of them are worried, a lot of them are taking other jobs,” Hindman said. “Nothing has been said about a new owner or anything like that, so it’s a difficult position right now.”
According to Hindman, the Local 1199 had over 200 hospital employees and has been active since the late 1970s. While the union has been able to work out contracts and deals for the employees since its beginning, Hindman said that since the hospital’s announcement, the union has just been able to advise employees.
“Our hands are really tied for the time being,” Hindman said. “The Governor has a task force trying to save the hospital, but that can’t stop our numbers from leaving because they’ve got to keep their families fed, they’ve got to take other jobs.”
Union employees like Hindman are not the only ones holding out hope for Fairmont Regional to be bought by another healthcare organization. The Hospital Volunteer Association has operated at Fairmont Regional since 1916 and still has a number of people who donate their time to work with the hospital.
“We have volunteers who are in their 90s and we have one who is 101 who is still volunteering,” said Nancy Farley, vice president of the Hospital Volunteer Association. “The Volunteer Association has been active since 1916, so 104 years, so we have a lot of history.”
Over the years, the Volunteer Association has won state awards for its service projects, including the Clothing Closet, which provides patients in need with clothes to wear during their stay at Fairmont Regional. Farley said the closet is still stocked with donations and will remain that way for the time being.
“There’s still clothing up there in the hospital and the nurses still come up and divide it out to patients,” Farley said. “We’re going to continue until we know what’s happening at the hospital to keep the Clothing Closet going.”
Farley said the members of the Volunteer Association are worried about seeing their community hospital close as well, but she said the organization will continue to perform its service projects that work to aid the Marion County community as a whole.
“We’re not stopping any of our services whatsoever,” Farley said. “We’re giving scholarships to the nursing students at Fairmont State University, we’re continuing with our projects with Robes for Recovery, and all of our projects at the hospital until they tell us not to.”
Last week, volunteers took extra clothing that was overflowing the Clothing Closet to other local nonprofits, including HOPE Inc., Scott Place Shelter, the Soup Opera and the Union Mission. Farley said the closet has been well stocked with items over the years it has existed thanks to strong community support.
While these projects will continue for the time being, Farley said the gift shop at the hospital is the only aspect related to the Volunteer Association that has been affected by the hospital’s impending closure.
“The only thing that we’ve downsized somewhat is the gift shop,” Farley said. “We put things 50 percent off in the gift shop because we have quite a bit of inventory in there.”
Members of both the Volunteer Association and the Local 1199 are disappointed that Alecto Healthcare will be closing Fairmont Regional, although Hindman said the feeling is familiar to the period before Alecto bought the hospital in 2014.
“It’s heartbreaking,” Hindman said. “But I went through this about six or seven years ago, and luckily we were able to find the current owner. At the time we thought there was a lot of promise.”
Hindman said that the union worked with Alecto when it took over Fairmont Regional in order to take steps in keeping the hospital successful during the transition. He said the sacrifices were difficult to make but necessary to make the transition as smooth as possible.
“I thought the new ownership would bring more good news and bring more investment and bring more physicians in, which they never did,” Hindman said. “We gave up a lot of benefits to help them along. We gave up pensions and time off and sick days back then hoping to keep the place open.”
Seeing that Fairmont Regional only has so much time to be bought before it closes, Hindman said he as a union leader is willing to work with any interested organization to make another sale of the hospital successful because keeping it open is the number one goal.
“As far as the union, we’ll do whatever it takes to help make a deal,” Hindman said. “If they decide someone else is coming in and we have to restructure our contract or whatever we need to do, we’re willing to do that.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.