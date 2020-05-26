BRIDGEPORT — As is the case with other illnesses, COVID-19 can have increased complications in pregnant women and new mothers.
For this reason, prenatal care specialists are taking special precautions with their patients, in order to make sure these women are able to have a safe and low-risk birth.
"They are at increased risk of developing complications or having a more complicated course of COVID if they did in fact contract it," said Marissa Barberio Saas, APRN, FNP-BC, WVU Obstetrics and Gynecology at United Hospital Center. "So we don't want patients to be scared that they're going to get COVID because they are pregnant, but we want them to be aware and cognitive and following CDC guidelines, because if they contract it, they would be more at risk of developing complications."
Saas said that expectant mothers are supposed to ramp up to more frequent checkups in the months and weeks leading up to their delivery dates, but these can be conducted, for the most part, virtually. This system is all made in the name of safety, because of the risk of complications she mentioned.
"We are still using that same framework for the pattern of your visits, it may just be you have an in-person visit, then four weeks later, you have a telemedicine visit," Saas said. "Just to have less exposure to patients and staff here in the clinic."
When the due date approaches, Saas said that she is recommending patients quarantine at home to further keep themselves safe from contracting COVID-19. This is just another precaution because the hospital staff members take precautions as well.
"We are recommending at 37 weeks gestation, which is approximately three weeks before a patient's due date, we are having them to self-quarantine at home," Saas said. "They are going to be admitted into a hospital, so that is a recommendation we're going with right now."
When the due date arrives, there are other recommendations in place that are meant to keep a newborn safe and healthy, in addition to the mother.
"At the beginning of the pandemic, the visitation policy was immediately restricted to just one support person," said Lee Ann Romeo, childbirth educator/lactation counselor at United Hospital Center. "So, for example, If a lady thinks she is in labor she must come to our triage area to be evaluated alone. Once she is evaluated and it has been determined that she is in labor, she can contact her support person to come into the unit to be with her."
Different factors apply to different types of births, Romeo said.
"Since the pandemic, we have also limited the babies' exposure to other patients," Romeo said. "As an example, C-sections are done in the operating room, and moms are recovered in the main PACU with other patients from throughout the hospital. There is no mom and baby visitation in the PACU following a C-section. The baby is brought to the nursery following a cesarean birth."
If a mother is suspected of having contracted COVID-19 or has tested positive, the staff in the birthing unit would have to take measures further in birth, in order to maintain the safety of everyone involved.
"In the case were a mother who is COVID-19 positive or under investigation, the staff would wear very specific personal protective equipment while caring for this patient," Romeo said. "Unfortunately, the baby would need to be separated from the mother at birth and kept in isolation. The circumstances surrounding the home and exposure risk would determine who could care for the infant."
While the coronavirus pandemic added complications to many aspects of healthcare, Saas said that the prenatal care workers have mostly been going about business as usual during this time, with just a few changes.
"People were pregnant before COVID and obviously their pregnancy doesn't stop for a pandemic," Saas said. "And we have continued to have new intake in patients who call in daily to initiate prenatal care."
