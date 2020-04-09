CHARLESTON – State health officials report that a fifth person has died from the novel coronavirus COVID-19, while Marion County’s total is now 31 cases.
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources on Thursday confirmed an 89-year old female from Monongalia County has died as a result of COVID-19.
DHHR officials confirmed the death with the Monongalia County Health Department and Sundale Long-Term Care where the patient was a resident.
To protect the patient’s privacy, no additional details will be released.
“We offer our deepest sympathy as both the family and our state grieves another loss due to COVID-19,” said Bill J. Crouch, cabinet secretary of the DHHR.
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reports as of 5 p.m., on April 9, there have been 13,863 residents tested for COVID-19, with 523 positive, 13,340 negative and five deaths.
These are considered official numbers reported to the state, which will in turn, be reported to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Medical providers and laboratories are required to report positive test results to DHHR.
Delays may be experienced with the reporting of cases from the local health department to the state health department. It’s not uncommon for the local level to report case numbers first and then officially report it to the state.
Confirmed cases per county: Barbour (4), Berkeley (82), Boone (1), Braxton (1), Brooke (2), Cabell (17), Fayette (1), Greenbrier (3), Hampshire (2), Hancock (7), Hardy (2), Harrison (29), Jackson (20), Jefferson (45), Kanawha (73), Lewis (1), Logan (8), Marion (31), Marshall (5), Mason (7), McDowell (4), Mercer (7), Mineral (3), Monongalia (76), Morgan (4), Nicholas (2), Ohio (20), Pendleton (1), Pleasants (1), Preston (6), Putnam (11), Raleigh (5), Randolph (3), Roane (3), Taylor (3), Tucker (3), Tyler (2), Upshur (2), Wayne (6), Wetzel (2), Wirt (1), Wood (16), Wyoming (1).
As case monitoring continues at local health departments, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Taylor County in this report.
A dashboard is available at coronavirus.wv.gov with West Virginia-specific data and other information.
