Virtual meditation session helps calm the mind

FAIRMONT — Gov. Jim Justice’s Stay at Home order has effected how many people work and move about the Mountain State.
While some people now have extra time for pursuing interests, others worry or fear an uncertain future. According to Jim Nolan, of Fairmont, this Stay at Home or social distancing time provides a good opportunity — and a good reason — to participate in some mindful meditation.
“The pandemic has created a condition where nobody really knows what’s normal, and that creates anxiety and depression, frustration,” said Nolan, a professor of sociology at West Virginia University. “So this is a way of being present and even being aware of the frustration.”
Nolan said he has led a meditation group in Fairmont for several years, but the onset of coronavirus caused the group to have to use other means of contact. For the second week in a row, the group met using the video conference app Zoom.
“We have a regular meditation group that has been meeting regularly for a couple years,” Nolan said. “We have been meeting on Sundays at 6 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, and it was only because of coronavirus that we decided we better stop meeting in person and try the online version.”
The sessions are guided in a non-secular fashion, but gets it influence from Eastern spirituality and techniques used in regular meditation.
“It’s not secular at all,” said Jim Norton, of conference, a retired United Methodist minister. “It relies on breathing techniques as well as other meditation techniques, which just help one to relieve stress and gain a deeper perspective on what’s going on.”
According to Nolan, the sessions are just about being present in the moment, and the group has a few other practices which also help to reinforce this way to relieve stress. He said the sessions can last about two hours, but people don’t have to stay the whole time.
“It’s mainly about just breathing exercises and relaxation and being in the present moment and that sort of thing,” Nolan said. “The organization of meetings would be we do the meditations in the first hour, and if people didn’t want to participate in the block, they could just get up and leave. It usually lasts about two hours.”
Nolan said the group also functions somewhat as a book club, and repeat guests sometimes choose books to read, and they discuss them during the meditation session.
“We meditate together for 30 minutes,” Nolan said. “We’ve read several books and we talked about them, we do that for about half an hour, then we’ll do a 10-minute closing meditation.”
Nolan said the group will get back to in-person meetings once the Stay at Home order is lifted, but until then, the group will continue convening through Zoom. He said anyone who has been interested in trying meditation should try it now, given the circumstances we are living in and the impact the practice can have on the mind.
“Not being lost in thoughts about the work or job or the family, but being aware of what’s going on in the present moment,” Nolan said. “We notice things about ourselves, and that is helpful, too.”
