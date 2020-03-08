MANNINGTON — The Friends of the Mannington Public Library Book Sale Room has been spruced up in preparation for its grand re-opening later this month.
Located in the downstairs of the Masonic Lodge across the alley from the library, the book sale room has been closed since the last weekend in December while the Friends went in and gave it a complete over-haul.
The building’s front window has been decorated with colorful balloons and spring decorations in preparation for the big event.
“We are taking this opportunity to re-stock it, re-organize it, just give it an overhaul,” said the Library Branch Manager Linda Sickle.
Sickle said the book sale room needed some attention because old books and other items had piled up. Some of the old items included magazines from the 1970’s.
According to Sickle, at least seven truckloads of old books and magazines were hauled away. The work has been taking place every week since January.
“It just got overloaded with used materials,” she said. “We’ve had to thin it out. We’ve been very blessed to have the same volunteers, unfortunately not enough volunteers to keep up with the incoming donations.”
She said more volunteers are welcome and need to join the Friends organization.
Weeding out the collection isn’t the only work that’s taking place.
“We’re cleaning, we’re painting, just fixing up,” Sickle said.
She said it’s looking better and Library Clerk Carol Higgins agreed.
“They did a great job,” she said. “It’s going to be nice.”
In addition to the Friends, a home school group of teenagers has been helping to fix up the book sale room.
“They like it, and they’re going to help run it,” Sickle said. “So, they’re excited about that.”
The grand opening will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 20 and 9 a.m to 12 p.m. March 21.
Guests can partake of refreshments during the re-opening of the book sale room.
“It’s very popular and people have missed it, so we’re hoping that they’ll all show up,” Sickle said. “We have a lot of brand new donations, and we’re excited to put those out.”
