CHARLESTON – In an address to the state Tuesday evening, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice announced health officials have detected the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in the Eastern Panhandle of the state.
“Be apart,” Justice said, referencing public health recommendations to stay six feet apart and avoid crowds. “Be smart. We knew it was coming. We prepared for this, and we shouldn’t panic. We should be cautious. We should be concerned. But we should not panic.”
Justice also announced Tuesday he was mandating bars, restaurants and casinos in the state be closed, as of midnight, in an effort to stop further spread of the respiratory illness. Officials said businesses may continue to provide take-out and drive-through services.
“We should not be fearful,” Justice said. “We should not be afraid. We should be smart at this time. We should absolutely not be weak, and we ought to be West Virginia Mountaineer strong always.”
Health officials have also urged hand washing, coughing into the crook of one’s elbow, staying six feet apart, and avoiding groups of more than ten people.
“We have to take seriously all the hygiene recommendations,” Justice said. “We have to take seriously the ability to stay six foot apart from one another. We have to take seriously the ability to stay away from our crowds. Help our elderly. Go to the grocery stores for our elderly. And if you show up at the grocery stores and that grocery store’s full of people, don’t go at that time.”
Most people with COVID-19 experience mild symptoms, but for some, particularly older people and those with underlying conditions, the disease can be fatal. COVID-19 is a new disease for which humans have built no immunity.
The announcement meant at least one case of COVID-19 is now confirmed in every state in the nation. However, public health experts have noted some people may be unaware they are carrying the disease, potentially transmitting it to more vulnerable populations. COVID-19 may be contagious before people show symptoms, such as cough and fever.
In a news conference following the address, state health officials declined to give more specific information about the location of the COVID-19 case. The person has not been hospitalized for any serious complications, officials said, and is being cared for on an outpatient basis.
They said the decision to close bars and restaurants was made prior in the day, before the governor learned of the confirmed case.
As of Tuesday evening, the state Department of Health and Human Resources was reporting 122 negative cases and 14 tests pending.
In response to a question about whether testing would increase, Dr. Cathy Slemp, commissioner of DHHR’s Bureau for Public Health, said “We test as many as we possibly can.”
She also said other entities, in addition to the state lab, are working on testing capabilities. WVU Medicine is working on that capability, and LabCorp, a private company, is already able to conduct testing.
Dr. Clay Marsh, vice president and executive dean for health sciences at WVU Medicine, said that social distancing, meaning separating people, would help reduce a surge of patients at hospitals. He noted that healthcare workers can get sick, too.
“This is our power, as Governor Justice said, is to separate, and not feed the virus, which feeds on person to person contact,” he said.
More people may have been tested – LabCorp is also offering testing, although only their positive case counts are reported to the state.
Some states with fewer people have completed more tests than West Virginia. Slemp said West Virginia received enough supplies to test 500 people, although she had to borrow extraction kits from West Virginia’s flu supply.
Slemp said she had “no reason to believe” West Virginia received fewer test kits than other states.
“We have looked at some of that, and we are not the lowest and not the highest,” DHHR Cabinet Secretary Bill Crouch said.
In response to a question about limited testing, Crouch said that West Virginia expanded the pool of people eligible a week ago.
Slemp added that West Virginia has been implementing proactive measures even without positive cases. Last week, the governor closed schools. He also halted visitation at jails and implemented a travel ban for state employees for state business.
“This is nothing unexpected,” Slemp said.
Email: ebeck@register-herald.com and follow on Twitter @3littleredbones
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.