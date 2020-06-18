FAIRMONT — Kelsey Quinn has spent five summers as a lifeguard for the Marion County Parks and Recreation Commission pools.
She always looks forward to her summer job, because of the work she does and the general atmosphere of the pool.
“I just love the atmosphere, the people I work with,” Quinn said. “I just love the job, I love being outside, the day camps we normally have. I just love being around the kids and being able to be impactful in their lives.”
Although she was not sure if she would get to pick up the job again this year, she was happy Tuesday, when she attended a lifeguard training to work once again at the East Marion Wave Pool.
Tony Michalski, director of the Marion County Parks and Recreation Commission, said the organization’s Board of Directors voted Monday to open the Wave Pool this summer, when adjustments can be made to ensure coronavirus safety at the pool.
“The MCPARC Board met, and we presented them with all the information as far as operational adjustments, what our recommendations are if we are to open the Wave Pool,” Michalski said. “We don’t as of now have a timeline, but we’re still trying to make adjustments, train the guards, figure out how operations are going to be different.”
According to Michalski, MCPARC doesn’t have a start date for the opening of the Wave Pool, because the administrators still need to figure out how to stick within the guidelines of social distancing prior to opening. Because of the state-administered restrictions, the pool will only be able to hold a certain capacity at a time.
“Personally, I’m comfortable with a number around 150,” Michalski said. “But we’re still working through that, and we can make adjustments as the summer goes on.”
Additionally, these guidelines mean that opening the 12th Street Pool is not feasible for MCPARC, for a number of reasons including its size, Michalski said.
“We chose to get the pool that gets about four times more visitation than the 12th Street Pool,” Michalski said. “We can space out better up here; we’ve got more room under the roof and there’s more operational adjustments that would be easier to make at the Wave Pool.”
Not opening the pool at all this summer will be a financial loss for MCPARC, according to Michalski, but he and the board wanted to provide people with recreation opportunities normally available in the summer months.
“It wouldn’t feel like summer without a pool,” Michalski said. “We’re Parks and Recreation, we’re here to provide quality recreation services throughout the county. This is one of the nicer services we provide, so we’re happy that we’re able to open this summer.”
The training Tuesday took place at the Wave Pool, hosted by members of the Marion County Rescue Squad. Although she is a seasoned veteran, Quinn still took part in the CPR course Tuesday. She said enforcing the pool’s safety rules are key to preventing injury.
“I’ve only had two or three saves,” Quinn said. “We relatively try to enforce our rules, especially the line in the middle of the pool. If you see someone that is struggling, we tell them to stay back. We try to limit the rescues that we do, just enforce the rules.”
The water stirred lightly as the course went on, as it has been for several weeks since MCPARC filled up the pool. Michalski said the pool itself has been prepared for the season, now it just needs an opening date.
“The pool is ready to go, the water has been in there circulating for three weeks now,” Michalski said. “The water is as clean as it’s ever been because there’s nobody in there.”
Despite the changes that need to be made for the season, Michalski said he will be excited to see the pool operating again for another season.
“It’s not going to be a normal pool season by any means,” Michalski said. “But we’re hoping that as many people from the county can come up and enjoy it.”
Michalski said he hopes to notify people by the end of the week of an opening date for the pool. Until then, Quinn, too, will be anticipating its opening, awaiting the sights, sounds and atmosphere of summer in Marion County.
“I’m excited that we are doing it for the community more than anything,” Quinn said. “I’m glad to just be able to see the kids run around and be actually able to do things.”
