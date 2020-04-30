West Virginia businesses cleared to begin reopening

CHARLESTON — West Virginia took its first steps back into a world upended and transformed by the coronavirus pandemic Wednesday, as Gov. Jim Justice has implemented a statewide reopening plan he’s titled “West Virginia Strong: The Comeback.”
Justice made the first move toward returning to what he termed “some semblance of normalcy” by declaring “Week One” businesses may re-open beginning Thursday, April 30.
“We are beginning a new chapter, a chapter to reopen,” Justice said during his daily coronavirus news briefing. “You listened. You responded.”
Week One businesses re-opening include:
• All medical facilities may reopen
• Hospitals statewide may resume elective medical procedures
• Outpatient operations may resume, including primary care, dentistry, physical and occupational therapy, psychological and mental health, and similar practices
• Statewide daycare staff coronavirus testing begins
Justice said the decision to reopen establishments rests entirely with the business owner.
“We’re allowing you to reopen, not requiring you to reopen,” Justice said.
All planned reopenings are contingent upon maintaining good numbers in the coronavirus battle, Justice noted.
In the event that West Virginia’s number of positive COVID-19 cases surges above a 3% threshold, the schedule of reopenings may be slowed, stopped, or reversed, the governor’s plan details.
Before talking about his plan for lifting coronavirus rules, Justice noted the passing of three more state residents, bringing the total number of COVID-19-related deaths in the state to 40 individuals.
In Week Two, significantly more businesses may reopen.
Week Two businesses re-openings include:
• Any small business with fewer than 10 employees may reopen
• All professional services such as hair salons, nail salons, barber shops, and pet grooming will be permitted to reopen. Customers will be required to make appointments and must wait in their vehicles rather than inside the business.
• Outdoor dining at restaurants will be permitted under social distancing guidelines
• Places of worship and funeral homes may resume in-person services under social distancing guidelines
All Week Two phase reopenings are required to operate with physical distancing measures in effect, increased sanitation, and the use of face coverings, the governor’s plan states.
Weeks Three to Six businesses re-openings include:
• All office and government buildings
• Specialty and retail stores
• Parks and facilities at parks, gyms, fitness centers, recreation centers
• Dine-in restaurants
• Hotels, casinos, and spas
Justice said he was optimistic he will be able to lift his stay-home order before long. He said it might morph into a “Safer at Home” campaign.
The governor asked stores to consider setting aside early morning hours for senior shopping. “Store are at their cleanest” in the early hours, Justice said.
The governor said the average West Virginia coronavirus victim is age 76 at the time of death.
