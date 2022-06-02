WASHINGTON, D.C. — A 42-mile stretch of railroad from Grafton to Buckhannon will be getting an upgrade to its signaling system.
The Federal Railroad Administration on Thursday announced that Buckhannon-based Appalachian and Ohio Railroad Inc. will receive $1.6 million in rail infrastructure funding from the Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvements grant program.
The $1.6 million grant is one of 46 projects in 32 states and the District of Columbia totaling more than $368 million. The FRA grant will allow Appalachian and Ohio Railroad to make critical upgrades to rail infrastructure in West Virginia to ensure goods move through the supply chain more safely and reliably.
"These investments will play a crucial role in modernizing our country’s rail infrastructure and strengthening supply chains to reduce congestion and get people and goods where they need to go faster and cheaper. The program will create good-paying jobs and benefit urban and rural communities across the country," states a press release from the U.S. Department of Transportation.
While Appalachian and Ohio Railroad is not a passenger railroad, other grants awarded Thursday will improve and expand passenger rail and fund conventional and high-speed rail.
Appalachian and Ohio will replace its antiquated Traffic Control System and install a new and modern Broken Rail Detection System on the entire signaled section of the AO rail line. The project qualifies for the statutorily required set-aside funding for rural investment. The Class III railroad will provide a 39 percent match of its own funds to complete the project.
President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law has nearly tripled funding for critical rail infrastructure — to $1 billion a year for the next five years.
"Americans deserve a world-class rail system that allows people and goods to get where they need to go more quickly and affordably, while reducing traffic and pollution on our roads," U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said. "We're proud to award these grants to improve passenger rail for riders and strengthen the freight rail that underpins our supply chains and makes our economy work."
“This round of CRISI grants — one of the largest ever — is a major step forward for FRA and the Biden Administration’s efforts to revitalize and rebuild the country’s infrastructure,” FRA Administrator Amit Bose said. “These awards will allow FRA to support rail projects that have a direct impact on numerous communities nationwide, while also laying the groundwork for future growth.”
As the nation continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, these upgrades and expansions will help state and local governments and rail carriers meet renewed travel demand and strengthen supply chains, according to the press release.
By statute, a minimum of 25 percent of this funding must be awarded to rural projects, and this announcement includes nearly double the required investment in rural communities.
In addition, $87.6 million is for projects that support the development of new intercity passenger rail service, and $25.7 million is for capital projects or engineering solutions targeting trespassing, exceeding the required statutory minimums. Historically, CRISI has funded projects that improve safety and railroad infrastructure, reduce congestion, relocate rail lines, conduct rail-related research, and enhance multi-modal connections between rail and other modes such as ports or intermodal facilities.
