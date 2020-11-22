CHARLESTON — Three Harrison County residents are among a list of 19 West Virginians who died of the novel coronavirus between Friday and Saturday, according to the state’s Department of Health and Human Resources, bringing the state’s death toll to 658.
“As we extend our deepest sympathies to the loved ones, we also encourage all West Virginians to recognize the continued need to take every possible step to slow the spread of this disease,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR cabinet secretary.
Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, there have been 18 deaths reported in Harrison County, six deaths reported in Marion County and seven deaths reported in Monongalia County. Overall in November, COVID-19 deaths have spiked 43.9% having jumped from 457 on Nov. 1 to 658 on Nov. 21. DHHR said 1,008,036 confirmed lab results have been processed for COVID-19, and there are 39,598 total cases.
In Saturday’s report, DHHR confirmed the deaths of a 61-year old male from Fayette County, a 74-year old male from Summers County, a 66-year old male from Logan County, a 90-year old male from Nicholas County, an 80-year old male from Marshall County, an 80-year old female from Cabell County, a 79-year old male from Cabell County, an 89-year old male from Cabell County, a 62-year old male from Wood County, a 63-year old male from Harrison County, a 91-year old female from Harrison County, an 85-year old female from Kanawha County, an 85-year old female from Kanawha County, a 92-year old female from Harrison County, a 69-year old female from Mason County, an 83-year old male from Putnam County, an 85-year old female from Mason County, a 96-year old male from Wetzel County, and an 88-year old male from Morgan County.
Cases per county: Barbour (333), Berkeley (2,600), Boone (570), Braxton (99), Brooke (503), Cabell (2,508), Calhoun (55), Clay (104), Doddridge (103), Fayette (1040), Gilmer (182), Grant (270), Greenbrier (373), Hampshire (256), Hancock (494), Hardy (192), Harrison (1,052), Jackson (648), Jefferson (1,128), Kanawha (5,135), Lewis (217), Lincoln (377), Logan (978), Marion (701), Marshall (986), Mason (327), McDowell (567), Mercer (1,194), Mineral (934), Mingo (901), Monongalia (2,985), Monroe (326), Morgan (233), Nicholas (299), Ohio (1,262), Pendleton (93), Pleasants (69), Pocahontas (94), Preston (432), Putnam (1,585), Raleigh (1,359), Randolph (617), Ritchie (120), Roane (144), Summers (251), Taylor (247), Tucker (101), Tyler (119), Upshur (422), Wayne (885), Webster (50), Wetzel (363), Wirt (83), Wood (2,035), Wyoming (597).
As cases continue to be monitored at local health departments, data has proven that some residents who tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. That is the case of Lewis and Webster counties in this report.
Meanwhile, more counties were identified as red on Saturday on the West Virginia Department of Education’s color-coded COVID-19 map.
Barbour County moved from orange to gold due to data validation and three duplicate cases removed. Grant County moved from gold to yellow due to data validation and seven cases updated to with the correct county of residence. Morgan County moved from orange to gold due to data validation and one case updated to with the correct county of residence.
Ritchie County moved from gold to orange due to data validation and one case updated to confirmed and Taylor County moved from gold to yellow due to data validation and four duplicate cases removed.
Marion and Monongalia counties remain yellow on the Department of Education map, while Harrison County was moved to gold last week.
