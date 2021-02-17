CHARLESTON — West Virginia residents who have lost their health insurance coverage due to a COVID-related job loss have until May 15 to sign up during a special enrollment period made available by the Biden administration.
Enrollment began Feb. 15 and allows residents to log on to HealthCare.gov to purchase health insurance for 2021 under the Affordable Care Act.
Jeremy Smith, program director for WV Navigator, a nonprofit enrollment assistance group, says getting help signing up is important, as many people are overwhelmed by the options or may not realize how to shop for affordable health coverage. He said “more than 19,000 West Virginians enrolled in a health insurance plan during open enrollment but we know there are thousands of families out there that still need coverage.”
Financial help is available when signing up for health insurance through the marketplace. Last year, 9 in 10 applicants qualified for financial help in obtaining health care coverage. Consumers enrolling in a plan on HealthCare.gov are guaranteed to receive comprehensive coverage, with no pre-existing condition exclusions or markups. All plans cover essential benefits, including doctor and hospital visits, prescription drugs, mental health treatment and maternity care. Consumers receive free preventive care services, such as immunizations and health screenings. Testing and treatment of COVID-19 are considered essential health benefits and are covered by all HealthCare.gov plans.
U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., urged West Virginians to apply for health insurance during the special enrollment period.
“Every West Virginian deserves to have access to affordable, reliable healthcare — especially during the COVID-19 pandemic that has taken the lives of more than 2,200 West Virginians and 470,000 Americans,” said Manchin. “Over 180,000 West Virginians currently rely on the ACA for health care coverage and many more West Virginians lost their coverage due to the COVID-19 pandemic. I am pleased the Biden Administration has opened a Special Enrollment Period to allow uninsured Americans and West Virginians to apply for healthcare coverage until May 15, 2021. To apply and enroll, please visit healthcare.gov to find a plan that works for you and your family.”
Consumers should avoid insurance plans offered outside of HealthCare.gov that seem too good to be true. “Junk insurance” products pose huge financial risks to consumers. These products can refuse to pay for care for pre-existing conditions, charge consumers more based on their gender, and impose annual coverage limits.West Virginians can call 304-356-5834 to make an appointment with a navigator to get free enrollment assistance. Consultations are available over the telephone or through a telehealth option which will allow callers to see their application completed in real-time. There is no charge for enrollment assistance. The agency is a free program to WV residents and receives federal funding to assist consumers with enrolling in Medicaid or in private health insurance through provisions of the Affordable Care Act. More information is available at acanavigator.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.