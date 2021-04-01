FAIRMONT — The John Manchin Sr. Health Care Center will not be closing anytime soon after a bill calling for its closure has failed to pass in the West Virginia House of Delegates.
Since House Bill 2626 was introduced, the Fairmont and Marion County community rallied behind saving the center along with three other state-run long-term care facilities in the Mountain State. The bill failed to get passed out of the House Finance Committee and missed the March 31 deadline for final consideration.
During the 60-day session, each bill has to come out of its final committee by day 47 and has to be passed out of its chamber of origin in either the Senate or the House by day 50, which is also called “crossover day.”
“Today is crossover day so we have finished our session for today. We are not coming back in until day 51 so every bill that hasn’t passed through the House that is a House bill that bill is officially dead,” said Del. Joey Garcia, D-Fairmont.
Garcia said the only way the bill could come back is if it were amended into a Senate bill. Garcia said preventing closure of the clinic in Fairmont was one of his top priorities.
“It hits at the heart of our community. This is a facility that takes care of our people, takes care of some of the most vulnerable people in the state of West Virginia,” said Garcia.
He also noted the facility feeds local seniors by preparing all of the meals for the Meals on Wheels program that provides food for homebound seniors. He said he was impressed with how the community reached out to legislators and let the people in Charleston know that the center is such an important part of the fabric of the community.
“I thought it was a really great issue for us that was bipartisan for Delegate Ward and Delegate Mallow and myself. We worked together on this and tried to make it clear that it shouldn’t have the support of the House of Delegates,” said Garcia.
He said happily this year the three delegates were able to stop the closure. They plan to work together to make sure the facility is on stronger footing going forward.
“Whatever the ideas might be, I think we want to show that it’s there doing exactly what it’s meant to do and there’s no reason to come back and have this discussion ever again,” said Garcia.
Garcia said the support of the community was vital for the clinic. He and his colleagues received letters from the Fairmont Council of Churches and the marion County Chamber of Commerce asking for the center to remain open and serving seniors.
“It just shows how much people care about the center and care about the people who are living there and who work there,’ said Garcia.
Del. Guy Ward, R-White Hall, said the bill is history now, but he wants to work on making sure the issue doesn’t come up again. He said a lot of people from Marion County emailed, called and wrote to the delegates about their concern over the closure. He said they worked to lobby to kill the bill, too.
“With everybody’s efforts, we defeated it. We got it stalled in [the Finance Committee] and it didn’t go anywhere,” said Ward.
He said the people of Fairmont and Marion County were probably the biggest voices in opposition when it came to the four total closure of the clinics listed in HB 2626. He said when he posted photos of the clinic on Facebook when he toured it with the other two delegates people could see that the building was not in disrepair as stated in the bill’s rationale for closure.
“I think that made a big difference,” said Ward.
Del. Phil Mallow, R-East Side, said the clinic was in good structural condition when he toured the building with his two colleagues. He said, while there, they talked to patients as well.
“I was tickled to death with it. We talked to the staff, patients, saw the structure. I guess the best way to say it is ‘D all of the above’ were functioning and doing well,” said Mallow.
He said the biggest concern with the clinic is that as with many health care plans the clinic is operating very close to financially breaking even or losing money.
“We have to figure out a way to make that area more profitable whether it’s bringing in other programs or something of that nature,” said Mallow.
At this point, Mallow said he’s happy for the residents, the people who have loved ones there and the staff.
“We lived to battle it another day perhaps but at this point I’m pleased with the outcome,” said Mallow.
Mallow said he probably fielded 25 phone calls and 50 emails about the clinic. He said he responded to these and said he would do all he could to find a solution for everyone involved.
“As we dug into it we found out that we had some good information, some bad information but as it worked, it worked out well for us in Marion County and that’s why I’m here,” said Mallow.
Cathy Reed, president of the Council of Churches, was one person who opposed closing the center and its accompanying health care clinic. She said it was something the council did not want to see happen. She said she was sure the topic would come up again next year and is thankful for the patients there and their families.
“The fact the Meals on Wheels and senior center meals are cooked there plus for the clinic is there. This is actually very exciting news,” said Reed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.