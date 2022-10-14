HUNTINGTON — The 9th Annual West Virginia Makes Festival is calling on makers of all types and ages an opportunity to demonstrate their creativity and ingenuity – and win prizes – during the state’s largest maker fair.
Presented by the Robert C. Byrd Institute, the Nov. 4 event runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Memorial Student Center on Marshall University’s Huntington campus.
The Makes Festival brings together inventors, artists, engineers, students, hobbyists, and other creative types to celebrate the spirit of making through demonstrations, hands-on activities and a Design Challenge that features more than $5,000 in cash and prizes.
“There’s a strong tradition of making in West Virginia,” RCBI’s Deacon Stone said. “From the earliest settlers in Appalachia – whose very survival often depended on their ingenuity and creativity – to the countless students, inventors and others we assist at RCBI, the Mountain State has a proud history of creating. Our festival is a perfect opportunity for people to show what they make or offer hands-on making activities to engage festival goers – all while honoring our state’s storied traditions. As an added bonus, participants are free to sell their creations on site.
“Everyone is welcome, including makers from outside West Virginia,” Stone said. “Join us as a Design Challenger, exhibitor, activity provider or just stop by to check out some awe-inspiring creations.”
Hundreds of students from West Virginia and beyond are scheduled to attend the event, which will feature robotics, drone and engineering challenges and other hands-on science, technology, engineering, art and math activities presented by RCBI, the Clay Center for the Arts & Sciences of West Virginia, Heritage Farm Museum & Village, the West Virginia Robotics Alliance, the Huntington Museum of Art, Marshall’s June Harless Center and the Huntington Children’s Museum, among others.
The festival is free for everyone; however, design competitors, exhibitors and school groups are asked to register at www.rcbi.org/wvmf2022. For more information, contact Stone at dstone@rcbi.org or 304-781-1659.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.