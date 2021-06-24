Cheers to The Clark Opportunity Foundation for donating $20,000 to Pierpont Community & Technical College to assist the school in reaching out to high school students. The goal is to encourage more students to acquire some type of post-secondary training or education.
Cheers to all of the volunteers who turned out Monday to assist the Tygart Valley United Way with its annual Day of Action. Residents from throughout the nonprofit’s five-county service area turned out to spruce up their communities in Barbour, Marion, Randolph, Taylor and Tucker counties.
Cheers to what very well could be a hidden feather in Fairmont’s cap — the two-day Buddy Trail Tournament presented by B.A.S.S. Nation of West Virginia. The catch-and-release bass tournament reeled in to Fairmont 51 teams of anglers from West Virginia and Pennsylvania. The winner of the championship was awarded instant qualification into the Bassmaster National Championship, as well as granted free entry into next year’s Buddy Trail Tournament. Now, that’s a fish story worth retelling.
Cheers to the positive feedback given at Monday night’s school board meeting about the Summer SOLE Program, which is helping students catch up on any learning losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic via remote learning. The program sounds like students are engaged and getting out of the program what they need to get back on grade level for the 2021-22 school year. Keep up the good work.
Cheers to the organizers who made possible this year’s Juneteenth Celebration at Windmill Park. Sponsored by the Upper Monongahela River Valley Juneteenth Committee, the event kicked off at Windmill Park in Fairmont on Saturday. This year’s event was especially significant as Congress passed a bill making Juneteenth a national holiday.
Jeers to U.S. Rep. David McKinley, R-1, for voting no on House Resolution 256, which repeals Congress’s 2002 resolution that authorized the war in Iraq. The vote, on June 17, was approved with 268 yeas to 161 nays.
Cheers to members of the community who rallied last week to start the conversation about how to get the Disability Action Center a new location after the flooding caused considerable damage to the building it has occupied for the last 11 years. Cheers especially to Senators Mike Caputo and Bob Beach for each donating $44,000 in discretionary funds at their disposal for nonprofit organizations.
Cheers to Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Regional Jets for breaking ground last week on its new hangar at the North Central West Virginia Airport where it is investing $20 million and will create 300 jobs.
Cheers to the North Marion High Huskies’ baseball team for making school history by winning its first-ever regional baseball championship. Today, the team heads to Charleston where it will play Independence High from Raleigh County in the state tournament. Good luck, Huskies!
Cheers to the historic interpreters at Prickett’s Fort State Park who continue to offer engaging, educational programs as we move further away from the COVID-19 pandemic. Let’s all find ways to support this hidden gem more than ever!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.