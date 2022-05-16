BOWDEN, W.Va. — When the West Virginia Raptor Center received a call from a resident in Randolph County recently that an adult osprey had been discovered in the ditch along a road, Executive Director Collin Waybright immediately went to the site to evaluate the injured raptor.
When Waybright discovered the osprey was injured due to a gunshot wound, he had it transferred to Cheat Lake Animal Hospital in Morgantown, a full-service, 24-hour veterinary hospital, for treatment. As a result of its injury, part of its wing had to be removed.
The large raptor Waybright rescued, which has an average wingspan of five feet across, probably made its home along a nearby river, a natural habitat for the osprey. As no hunting seasons are open at this time, it is probable that someone who is not educated about how important these birds are to the environment shot the osprey.
“This bird was taken to the Cheat Lake Animal Hospital for emergency care. Part of its wing was amputated, therefore it will never be able to be released into the wild again, but could be used as an educational ambassador or display bird at an educational facility,” Waybright said.
This was a rescue that involved the community, the WVRC, Cheat Lake Animal Hospital, and the Avian Conservation Center of Appalachia.
“When it comes to the birds it doesn’t matter what it takes, we use all of our resources and all work together to get them the care that they need,” WVRC spokesperson Marsha Waybright said. “The beautiful thing is when the community and the different agencies come together to provide the care necessary for a bird, it truly is about the birds!”
Located near Morgantown, the ACCA is also a 501(c)3 nonprofit whose mission is similar to that of the WVRC in that it strives to conserve the region’s wild birds through research, education and rehabilitation. They are licensed by the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service to treat and rehabilitate injured, ill, or orphaned wild birds, including raptors, eagles, songbirds, waterbirds, waterfowl and sea birds.
"This is the type of work the WVRC has become known for," states a press release from WVRC.
The nonprofit 501(c)3, formerly known as the West Virginia Raptor Rehabilitation Center, was established in 1983 by founder Michael Book. The organization's multiple goals consist of rehabilitating birds of prey, training educational ambassadors, providing public environmental education programs, and supplying scientific data to share with other facilities and academia.
Current Executive Director Collin Waybright, who is also a Master Class Falconer, took over the nonprofit in 2021 when it looked like the facility was in danger of closing its doors for good. He began reorganizing, renovating and continuing the legacy of the center in providing a much-needed service. Part of the reorganiztion involved moving the Center to Bowden, W.Va. from its previous location on Bunner Ridge near Fairmont.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.