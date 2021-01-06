FAIRMONT — U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito and Joe Manchin are both on record saying that their senate colleagues should accept the results of the Electoral College vote today that names Joe Biden president and Kamala Harris vice president of the United States.
While several Republican Senators have vowed to challenge the election results certified by each individual state, Republican Capito said in a statement that she will not challenge the results, despite having voted for President Donald Trump on Nov. 3.
“Our democracy permits enjoying electoral victories, but its survival requires accepting defeats. Despite a landslide victory in West Virginia, President Trump lost his re-election bid by a margin of 306-232 in the Electoral College,” Capito said in her statement. “I voted for President Trump in the presidential election, and I wanted him to be re-elected. As a United States Senator, I supported many of his policies over the past four years, and I will continue to advocate for these on behalf of West Virginia — even with a new administration.”
Manchin, a Democrat, released a statement that resembled a history lesson about past elections whose results were called into question. He said the senate is meant to count and certify the results already certified by each state’s elections board.
“The Constitution, in other words, gives the House and the Senate the authority and responsibility to count the states’ electoral votes, not to choose which slate of electors — Democrat or Republic — is entitled to have its votes counted,” the statement says. “While the power to count electoral votes necessarily carries with it the power to judge which votes to count when we are faced with conflicting slates of electoral votes, the power to resolve a legitimate dispute is not a license for Congress members to give credence to baseless claims and false allegations in order to substitute our political will for the decision of a state’s voters.
“That is why we have the Electoral Count Act and why it requires Congress to give “conclusive” effect to the states’ final determination of their electors. When Benjamin Franklin was asked whether the Constitutional Convention had given the American people ‘a republic or a monarchy,’ Dr. Franklin famously replied, ‘A republic, if you can keep it.’ He qualified his answer, because he understood that democracy takes work and it can be lost if the American people are not careful,” Manchin continued.
Erik Herron, Eberly Family Professor of political science at West Virginia University, said the certification of election results by the House and Senate is largely ceremonial, seeing that each state’s government have already certified the results.
“What is going to happen is traditionally ceremonial, and the procedures are laid out in the Constitution and the Electoral Count Act and there are precedents and a resolution that all dictate what is going to happen,” Herron said. “The vice president has a role to preside and to open the votes from each state that go in alphabetical order, starting at about 1 in the afternoon. All of the certified results that were accepted by each state by the safe harbor date of Dec. 8 and certified by the Electoral College on Dec. 14 in those state capitals, those are announced one by one.”
While there is room for discussion to challenge the results, Herron said there is a low chance of the House and Senate to both have the majority vote necessary to not go through with the certification, much less change the outcome of the election.
“The default is that the certified votes are accepted, unless there is a majority vote in both houses not to accept them,” Herron said. “The likelihood of just the House overturning any of these results is essentially zero. If we look at the Senate, Capito and many other Republicans have said they are not going to support a challenge to the Electoral College.”
Herron also said that the results of a presidential election being challenged is not completely new, but the losing candidate not conceding the race is an unprecedented action.
“I think what is truly unprecedented about it is that President Trump has not acknowledged that he lost the election,” Herron said. “In modern American history, there have been challenges, but they haven’t really been brought by the candidate who lost in past U.S. elections.”
Several Republican Senators along with Trump himself have brought up widespread voter fraud as a claim that the results of the election are not legitimate. Herron has studied and observed elections in different countries, and even witnessed instances of voter fraud on different scales. However, the possibility of millions of votes being fraudulent is more or less impossible, he said.
“The claims that are coming from kind of questionable online communities all the way up to the president are alleging widespread, large scale fraud in the hundreds of thousands or millions of votes, but there isn’t any evidence to substantiate it,” Herron said. “It is hard to hide large scale fraud; it’s really not possible to hide large scale fraud. The issue we face now is the issue that millions of people are questioning the integrity of our elections.”
Herron said he believes the results of the presidential race will ultimately be certified today, and said that the loser of a political race accepting the results of a loss is one of the most important factors in any democracy. He said if more people didn’t accept the results, democracy in the U.S. could be lost.
“We have to accept in our system when our favorite candidate doesn’t win,” Herron said. “That is really critical for any democratic system.”
